This TikTok Trend Takes Your "Everything Shower" To A Whole New Level

The shower has always been a great place to think and a great place to overthink. It’s a space where you can be alone with your thoughts free from outside distractions and noise, where your internal worries and fears can kick into high gear. According to TikTok, where the practice is trending, the shower also sets the stage for a deeply powerful meditation.

While some showers can be carefree — cut to you singing the latest Sabrina Carpenter song into your shampoo bottle — others can get a bit heavy, especially if you’ve been feeling anxious or stressed. To get rid of that feeling, all you have to do is turn your shower into a meditation by visualizing your worries washing away.

Creator @jademesqhealth said she stands in the shower, closes her eyes, and pictures the water washing away the stress of the day and any bad energy she might have encountered or accumulated. “It’s all going down the drain,” she said in a video. “The water is just cleansing it off my body.”

Afterward, when she throws back the shower curtain, she likes to envision herself stepping out into a more positive, calm reality where all of that junk and stress is gone and swirled down the drain. Here, an expert explains the power of a meditative shower, as well as how to give it a try.

The Benefits Of A Shower Meditation

According to Brooke Sprowl, the CEO and founder of My La Therapy, the practice of using water to cleanse the mind has been around for ages. Many cultures use bathing to wash away emotional and spiritual burdens, she tells Bustle, and that’s what today’s meditative showers are all about, too.

Instead of just zoning out and scrubbing like you normally do, the idea is to turn your wash routine into a mindful experience using visualization. As you center yourself and focus on the sensation of the water, you can also visualize the stress and negativity of the day being washed away — and that’s what makes it so therapeutic.

“It’s kind of like hitting the reset button.”

This is a helpful practice for those who dread the quiet and solicitude of a typical shower, as well as for anyone who’s stressed, anxious, and would like to turn their already complex everything shower up a notch. It’s something you can do every day as part of your wellness routine or as needed — like after a particularly heinous work day.

According to Sprowl, meditating in the shower can boost your mental clarity and sense of calm, and it’s also flexible and easy to do. Since you’re already going to be in the shower anyway, you might as well add in a quick meditation.

Sprowl recommends taking a meditative shower in the morning to set the tone for your day and/or at night to prepare for a more restful sleep. “It’s kind of like hitting the reset button, allowing you to unwind and let go before bed,” she says.

How To Take A Meditative Shower

The beauty of this practice is its simplicity. All you have to do is pop in the shower, turn on the water, and then stand under the stream. Allow yourself to feel fully present as you breathe in the steam and feel the warmth of the water.

From there, Sprowl recommends picturing negative energy sloughing off your skin and swirling down the drain. You could even grab your loofah and gently scrub away the stress, almost ritualistically shedding it from yourself.

Picture the toxicity of current events, the icky exchange you had at work, or a tiff you had with a partner all leaving your body. To make the experience even more immersive, you can also tap into the warmth of the water and add a few exhales. By the time you turn off the water, you should feel brand new.

Source:

Brooke Sprowl, CEO, founder of My La Therapy