“Fascia” Might Just Be FitTok’s Word Of The Year

If you open TikTok, there’s a good chance you’ll see someone foam rolling their thighs or massaging their neck as they talk about fascia. It seems to be the “it” wellness word for 2026, but what does “fascia” actually mean? And more importantly, what does it do?

On the app, many people say the health of your fascia is the key to well-being, like creator @jilli101 who said, “You are nothing without your fascia.” Then there’s @taytrace, who talked about releasing years of stress from her shoulders using a “myofascial ball” and @itsteelashaun who said a fascia release massage was the only thing that fixed her chronic migraines.

While it’s common to think about your muscles when you have headaches, stiffness, or chronic pain, it could be your fascia that’s actually to blame. “Fascia is the reason why you always feel so tense and tight no matter how much stretching you do,” said creator @mindfulnesswithkat, who posts about nervous system care.

As people start to care more about the mind-body connection, and look for new ways to feel better, fascia health is often at the top of the list. Here, experts talk about fascia and how to treat it well.

So What Is Fascia?

According to Anouska Shenn, a certified yoga and Pilates instructor who specializes in myofascial release, fascia is the connective tissue “matrix” in your body. “It’s like the scaffolding that holds everything together — bones, muscles, organs, nerves, and blood vessels — and is made up of collagen fibers,” she tells Bustle.

A lot of people compare it to the pith of an orange, those little white strings that wind around all the juicy slices and keep them connected. It’s essentially a framework, Shenn says, and one that contains many more nerve fibers than muscle. “Fascia helps explain how movement, posture, stress, and emotions are all interconnected.”

Your fascia also work to reduce friction between your tissues during movement, says Dr. Reuben Chen, MD, a board-certified sports medicine physician, pain management expert, and chief medical officer at Sunrider International.

“Often described as the body's largest sensory organ due to its rich innervation, healthy fascia is flexible, hydrated, and slippery, allowing smooth gliding and optimal function,” he tells Bustle. “When healthy, it contributes to overall mobility, posture, and even proprioception.”

Fascia is also linked to your nervous system, which is why chronic stress, high cortisol levels, or your emotional state — like when you’re constantly tense or on edge — can impact it, causing it to tighten, thicken, or dehydrate, Chen says. It could lead to issues like headaches and chronic pain, and especially the kind that fail to respond to traditional treatments.

Signs Your Fascia Is Unhappy

You’ll know your fascia needs some love if you’re constantly stiff and sore. Think about how tight you feel when you stand up after a long day at your desk, or how it seems like you’re suddenly 100 years old when you first get out of bed. That could be your fascia calling out for help.

Pay attention to ongoing tightness in your body that doesn’t improve with stretching, as well as dull, deep, throbbing pain, Chen says. If your fascia is tight, you might also notice sensitive “knots” in your body that hurt when pressed.

“Other indicators include reduced flexibility, a persistent ‘pulling’ sensation, muscle fatigue, or even numbness and tingling if nerves are compressed by restricted fascia,” he says. “These symptoms often point to fascial restrictions or adhesions from injury, overuse, dehydration, or stress.”

How To Give Your Fascia Some Love

To take good care of your fascia, Chen recommends doing self-myofascial release exercises, like foam rolling larger areas of your body. Grab a roller, place it on or under a target area — like your tight glutes or thighs — and slowly roll back and forth on tight spots for one to two minutes, pausing for 30 to 90 seconds on tender points as you breath deeply and allow it to release. Do this three to five times a week.

For smaller areas that hurt, like your neck, hips, or feet, use a massage ball or tennis ball. Hold it on the area or place it against the wall or on the floor, then roll your body against it, applying gentle pressure. Roll in small circles for 30 to 60 seconds on each spot, repeating two to three times, Chen says. You can do it as-needed, but three to four weekly sessions should really loosen things up.

According to Shenn, you can also use your fingers or knuckles to give yourself a massage on whatever hurts, like tight shoulders or trapezius muscles, a sore jaw, or achey feet. “By palpating this area, we can release tension from the muscles and the fascia and activate our relaxation response,” she says.

Myofascial release — which refers to massaging both the muscles and fascia — could be worth adding to your wellness routine. “It’s quite an intuitive practice, as there aren’t many wrong ways to do it,” Shenn says. “But it’s advisable to stay away from bony areas and any places that produce a lot of nerve sensation or any radiating pain.”

Many experts also recommend staying hydrated, going for walks, and reducing stress through meditation and deep breathing so your fascia doesn’t tighten or tense up in the first place. Dancing, twisting, jumping, and “shaking off stress” can also keep you relaxed so your fascia stays happy.

What you don’t want to do is stay in one position for too long, like remaining seated at your desk all day without a break, or ignore ongoing stress or soreness in your body. As you go about your day, think about treating your fascia well, and you should notice a major difference in your posture, mobility, and overall comfort.

