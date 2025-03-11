It can be tough to tell if a TikTok trend is a joke or good advice. Case in point? All the people who are jumping up and down 100 times in the morning and claiming it boosts their mood. This trend has over 37 million posts on TikTok and raises just as many questions.

On Feb. 10, creator @danafreakingdonnelly said, “Happy Monday. I just saw a video that said if you jump up and down 50 to 100 times when you first wake up it puts you in a good mood for the rest of the day, so let’s try it.” The video now has over 290,000 likes and over 1,400 comments. One person said, “Honestly let me know if it works.” Another said, “Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my morning jumpies.”

On Feb. 12, creator @scorpi_1026 also jumped up and down 100 times, saying, “Girl, I’ll try anything,” while @koreanqueen29 got her friends to join her for 100 daily jumps saying, “Day 7 jumping 100 times till my winter depression is over. TBH, I feel better.”

It seems like this trick might be easier to pencil in than a 30-minute yoga session, a long walk, or other popular wellness practices. 100 jumps in comparison? That’s nothing. But the question still stands — does it actually do anything to improve your mood or how you feel? An expert weighs in below.

Jumping 100 Times In The Morning

To try this trend, all you have to do is stand in place and jump up and down 100 times. It’s really as easy as that. Many people set their TikToks to 2x speed, but that doesn’t mean you have to jump fast IRL. Once you’re up and awake you can start bouncing, taking breaks as necessary. If you haven’t moved in a while, start slow with 50 jumps and work your way up to 100. If you want more structure, add a jump rope.

According to Rachel Goldberg, LMFT, PMH-C, a licensed psychotherapist and former personal trainer, this trend isn’t too different from waking up with a morning routine that includes some sort of exercise or movement, which has already been proven to boost your mood and energy throughout the day.

“It increases blood flow and releases endorphins, the feel-good chemicals that naturally improve mood,” she says. One hundred jumps should also help shake off morning grogginess, which improves your alertness. Instead of feeling sleepy as you start your day, it should feel like you drank a cup of coffee.

Another reason this trend might make you feel happier? It gives you a sense of accomplishment. Waking up and immediately sticking to a ritual, whether it’s stretching, walking, or jumping, can put you in a positive headspace because you’re showing up for yourself. “That alone feels like a win, and what a great way to start your day feeling successful,” she says.

What To Keep In Mind

Even if you aren’t sure if it’ll be the right habit for you, you might as well give it a try. “The one caveat is that doing 100 jumps every day could get old pretty fast, not to mention for some people it may feel hard on the knees,” says Goldberg. “If someone wants to create a similar feeling, it might help to mix it up with things such as 100 jumping jacks, lunges, or squats.”

Aiming for a specific number could provide a jolt of energy, as it gives you a reason to keep going and a sense of accomplishment that sticks with you all day. “The key is just having some kind of routine that gets your blood flowing and your body moving — because that’s what really makes a difference in mood,” she says. (That said, 100 jumps shouldn’t replace other forms of self-care, like important doctor-approved medications or your favorite workouts.)

Doing 100 jumps later on in the day — maybe on your lunch break or while out with friends — might also help get you out of a slump or boost your mood simply because it feels fun, silly, or straight-up ridiculous. That alone is worth all the bouncing.

Rachel Goldberg, LMFT, PMH-C, licensed psychotherapist located in Los Angeles, CA