A Beginner’s Guide To Pickleball​

Think tennis meets badminton.
All of a sudden, everyone seems to be playing pickleball. Similar to the kickball craze of years past, the trending sport is the perfect excuse to get out of the house, share in friendly competition, and enjoy exercise. But... what is a pickleball game, exactly?
According to Ajay Pant, Life Time’s senior director of racquet sports, pickleball is a game played with a whiffle ball and paddles that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and ping pong since you volley back and forth. And all skill levels can play.