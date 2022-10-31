All The Muscles You Work In A Boxing Workout

Fitness
Throwing jabs and crosses does a whole lot more than you might think.
Whether you box in a group fitness class or throw hooks and jabs one-on-one with a trainer, boxing is guaranteed to work your muscles, make you sweat, and help you release pent-up energy. But what muscles does boxing work, exactly?
The triceps are the primary muscles that fire when you throw a punch or drive your glove into a heavy bag or your trainer’s mitts, says Gwen Dannenbaum, a trainer and director at KickHouse. You’ll feel it all through the back of your arms.