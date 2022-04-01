Have you ever wondered who truly knows you the best out of your friends and family? Well, there’s one surefire way to find out: asking them “who knows me better” questions. (You can even make it into a game!) Now you’ll be able to figure out which of your close friends and family members were actually paying attention when you were sounding off about the latest show you streamed on Netflix (“You won’t believe what happened in Season 2 of Bridgerton!”) or were listening attentively as you divulged the embarrassing details of a funny childhood memory.

So, how do you play? First, you’ll need at least two people (you and another person). Each player should have something to write on (a whiteboard, a sheet of paper, or even their phone’s Notes app) and something to write with (dry erase marker, pencil, or pen). After everyone has an answer sheet, you’ll ask a question, and the players will have 30 seconds each to write down their answer. After 30 seconds, the players will reveal how they answered at the same time; you’ll then share your answer and give a point to whoever answered correctly (you’ll keep track of these points on a score sheet). The person with the most points at the end of the game wins!

If you’re wondering what are some good “who knows me better” questions to ask, or don’t know where to start, don’t fret. Bustle outlined some options for you below (YW!). Here are 65 funny, deep, and embarrassing “who knows me better” questions to quiz your family and friends.

Easy “Who Knows Me Better” Questions

Zukovic/E+/Getty Images

What’s my all-time favorite movie? What’s my middle name? What’s my favorite food? What’s my favorite color? When is my birthday? Where did I grow up? What’s my zodiac sign? Who’s my celebrity crush? Where did I go to college? What’s my favorite season? How many siblings do I have? Which do I like more: sweet or salty snacks? Am I an early bird or night owl?

Hard “Who Knows Me Better” Questions

Who is my oldest friend? Where do I see myself in five years? Do I prefer to stay in or go out on a Saturday night? What’s the last show I streamed? What’s my dream job? What’s a relationship red flag for me? What’s a show I can watch over and over again and never get tired of? What’s a country I would like to visit in the future? Who’s my favorite artist or band? Who was my first crush? When I was a kid, what did I want to be? What would a perfect day for me entail? Without looking at my page, what’s the last thing I posted on Instagram?

Funny “Who Knows Me Better” Questions

What’s something guaranteed to make me laugh? Am I a cat or dog person? What’s my weirdest quirk? What’s my hidden talent? What’s something I’m really bad at? What’s a job I would hate? Am I more of a planner or more of a “go with the flow” type of person? Have I ever done something illegal? Would I rather have an elephant-sized dog or a dog-sized elephant? If I were a superhero, what would be my superpower? What position do I sleep in? What’s my biggest pet peeve? What’s one non-essential item I would bring with me to a deserted island?

Deep “Who Knows Me Better” Questions

Caia Image/Collection Mix: Subjects/Getty Images

What’s my biggest fear? If I could only have one, would I choose money or power? What am I most passionate about? Am I an introvert or extrovert? What are my views on marriage? Do I want to get married in the future? Do I want kids in the future? What are my core life values? What are the morals I live by? Am I an optimist, realist, or pessimist? If I could time travel, would I travel to the past or the future? Do I believe in an afterlife? What has been the lowest point in my life?

Embarrassing “Who Knows Me Better” Questions