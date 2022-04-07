These 65 Thought-Provoking Questions Will Live Rent Free In Your Head

When you’re getting to know someone, small talk can only get you so far. After all, how well can you really say you know a person when all you chat about is monotonous things like weather and — heaven forbid — gas prices? It’s like pulling teeth. If you’re trying to dig a little deeper into the psyche of your conversation partner, you might think about asking them some more thought-provoking questions. These are the kind of questions that make you really ponder about life and existence.

Asking thought-provoking questions opens the door to forming deep connections — given that you express genuine interest and curiosity going in. When you avoid certain questions and topics, on the other hand, it’s easy to go through life on a basis of assumption. It’s easy to get caught up in your own inner world and forget about the fact that everyone is living as their own main character and carries with them their own unique perspective. You might even learn a thing or two that you’ve never considered before. Have you ever wondered how other people perceive time? Does everyone have an inner voice in their head? Would everyone take a chance to have one do-over if given the opportunity?

Being open to hearing different viewpoints and learning from each other is what enriches and evolves the human experience. Unfortunately, it would seem that this fact is often left in the dust. These types of questions aren’t just interesting conversation starters, but also effective prompts for some profound inner reflection. Even if you don’t have someone with you to discuss these esoteric prompts, you might find it enriching and enlightening to ask yourself these thought-provoking questions. To get you started on your deep thinking journey, find 65 questions below that will have you pondering life all day long.

Deep Thought-Provoking Questions

PhotoAttractive/E+/Getty Images

When do you feel most alive? Is honesty always the best policy? If you could tell your younger self one thing, what would it be? What is your worst habit, and what is keeping you from beating it? How would your life change if the internet ceased to exist? How much of your life would you guess you spend on your phone? Do you think in pictures? Do you hear an inner voice in your head? Is time a human-made construct? Would you want to remember every detail of your life? Why or why not? Would you ever sacrifice yourself to the greater good? Where does your self worth come from? Does someone’s name influence who they become? What hard truths do you prefer to ignore?

Moral Thought-Provoking Questions

Is there such a thing as evil people? What makes them evil? Is it ever OK to lie? Is it ever OK to hurt someone? Does doing a bad deed make someone a bad person? Do humans have a moral obligation to take care of the planet? Why or why not? Do all animals deserve the same rights? Why or why not? Is war ever ethical? Is intentionally harming one for the good of the majority ethical? Are people born good, or do we learn moral virtue? Do all people deserve respect, no matter what they have done? At what age are children held accountable for their actions?

Funny Thought-Provoking Questions

Is cereal soup? If animals could talk, which would be the rudest? Which superhero would improve the world the most if they were real? Why does your nose run and your feet smell? Would the oceans be deeper if sponges didn’t live there? If our knees bent the other way, what would a chair look like? What was the best thing before sliced bread? If you drop soap on the floor, is the floor clean or the soap dirty? If you’re waiting for the waiter, aren’t you the waiter? What do teeth taste like? Do all teeth taste the same? Why is it called a building when it’s already built? How long would you survive in a zombie apocalypse? What’s your plan? Why do round pizzas come in square boxes?

Existential Thought-Provoking Questions

Shutterstock

Do you believe in reincarnation? Do you believe in aliens? How will the human species go extinct? Does fate exist? Does free will exist? Would you ever choose immortality if you could? Is there a meaning to life? Do you believe in coincidence? If you could add one global law, what would it be? What does it mean to be a person? If you could reincarnate as anything, what would it be? What is consciousness? Do you believe in fifth-dimensional beings and reality? Do you exist before you were born?

Confusing Thought-Provoking Questions