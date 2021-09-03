21 Witty Responses To A "What's Up" Message On Tinder

There’s nothing like a dating app to jumpstart your writer’s block. If you thought cranking out a 5-7 page paper the night before it was due was tough, try getting an interesting conversation out of Alex, 28, three miles away. Amidst the sea of “Hey”, “K”, and other one-word messages, it can feel nearly impossible to get a full dialogue going with an online match. If you’re thinking about a witty response to a “what’s up” message on Tinder, it can help to have some inspiration.

If you spend more time than you’d like to admit on the app, you’re not alone. In a 2021 study from site builder Zyro, surveying the most popular websites in the world, daters have spent 233,000,000 hours on Tinder in the last year. The study also found that the average Tinder user spends 10 minutes at a time on the app — just enough time to get a good conversation going. (And hopefully move to texting and meeting IRL.)

Because it can be intimidating to jump into a good convo, having some solid one-liners in your back pocket can make everything easier. So the next time you get a “What’s up?” on Tinder, consult this list of replies.

1 “Oh you know, just waiting for someone to send a funny first message on Tinder.” If you get the sense your match has a sense of humor, either from their photos or bio, try making a joke about the nature of their “What’s up?” message.

2 “Well, I’m on here so clearly not my love life.” If you’re looking for a hookup or something casual, get the word out there that you’re single and ready to mingle.

3 “Who told you that’s my favorite first message ever? “ If you get the sense your match is nervous or didn’t know what to say, this joke makes light of the situation without putting anyone on the spot.

4 “Because you’re cute, I’ll allow you a do-over.” Every one knows a “What’s up” is a low-effort first message. Let them know you’re interested and set them up to make you laugh.

5 “In this city? The rent!” If you’re looking for a relationship or an actual date, not a come-over-to-bang date, start the conversation off wholesome and silly. You’ll get to check your match's vibe right away.

6 “Hmm, 3/10 as a Tinder message. Do you want to try again?” Sometimes a match just needs a little encouragement. Let them know there’s room for improvement.

7 “OMG, a cutie on Tinder just messaged me ‘What’s up’ what should I say?... AH! Meant to send that to someone else.” The “meant to send that to someone else” is a classic middle school move. If you get the sense your date has a good sense of humor, hit them with a double message.

8 “Well, that pic of you at the beach is getting my heart rate up.” If you’re looking for a hookup, complimenting their appearance shows you’re attracted to them and not sheepish about it.

9 “Just enjoying the sites and sounds of Tinder.” Talking about other profiles you’ve come across is an easy conversation started on Tinder. If you’re nervous or never know what to say on apps, try asking them about the strangest profiles they’ve seen.

10 “Think my thumbs need a rest from swiping and typing. Wanna get drinks tonight?” If you’re tired of matching and messaging and you’re ready to meet IRL, ask your date for drinks.

11 “Oh you know, different day, same dating app.” If you’re feeling tired of the apps, make a joke about it. Even the biggest extroverts get swiping fatigue. Your match will likely resonate with your feelings.

12 “At Trader Joe’s. Need anything?” Making a grocery store date is a super silly response to a first message that lets your match know you don’t take yourself too seriously. If you’ve been messaging for a few days, this joke will show your match more of your sense of humor — it may also give you deep insight into what snacks they like.

13 “After this week, my caffeine intake.” If you’ve been having a busy week, making a joke about it is a great way to open conversation about what’s been happening.

14 “Honestly, I’m counting the minutes until it’s appropriate to drink wine.” If you’re looking for a fun-loving date to go out with, let them know you’re down to party.

15 “Seeing how long it’s going to take my roommate to notice it's her turn to buy paper towels.” There’s no bonding like bad roommate bonding. If you’ve been messaging for a bit, this tells your match a little more about your life without going too deep.

16 “Pretending to do work, but really on Tinder.” Making a joke about your job lightens the tone and opens the conversation to what you both do for money — and for fun.

17 “Just getting my workout in on the Swipezone.” If your match has a ton of gym pics, making a joke about your own exercise routine opens the convo into their interests.

18 “Exhausted from looking at fish pics.” If you’ve been chatting for a bit and you’re ready to meet IRL, let your date know you’re done with the apps.

19 “How much time you got?” Whether you actually tell them a long story about your demanding coworker or just use this to make a joke, this is a great vibe check-type question to see if someone’s down to chat.

20 “That depends...do you dance in public?” “That depends...” then asking something that’s a deal-breaker for you is a low-key way to talk about something you care about.