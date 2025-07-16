Grab a hot dog and get ready to cheer because the first Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) season is in full swing. Since opening day on June 7, this group of Major League Baseball-backed professional women’s softball teams has been stealing bases, throwing 70 mph curveballs, and selling out stadiums. For many players, this is a long-awaited dream come true.

The AUSL currently has four teams — the Talons, Blaze, Volts, and Bandits — made up of 64 players total. Though they don’t have home stadiums of their own, they travel to play in various cities throughout the country. After six weeks, the top two teams will compete in the AUSL Championships, a best-of-three series taking place in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, from July 26 to 28.

According to Jennie Finch, an Olympic gold medalist and AUSL adviser who’s been providing guidance throughout the formation of the league, this is a very big deal. Since there aren’t any higher-level options besides the Olympics, a woman’s softball career is typically over when she graduates from college. Thanks to the AUSL, these athletes get to play at age 25, 30, and beyond.

“Now that women will keep playing, they are sharpening each other,” Finch tells Bustle. “That’s what I think excites me the most — that these athletes will be able to find out that there’s more within them.”

What To Know About AUSL

Athletes Unlimited has been hosting softball events in Rosemont, Illinois, for the last five years, and the new AUSL is the extension of that. This summer’s season will see the Talons, Blaze, Volts, and Bandits playing 48 games in 10 different cities. In the coming years, the goal is to build the teams home stadiums of their own. At home, you can catch games on ESPN, MLB, and MLB.TV.

The league is led by commissioner Kim Ng, who was the first woman to be named general manager of a major American men’s professional sports team when she took the helm of the Miami Marlins in 2020. Alongside Finch, softball legends Natasha Watley, Jessica Mendoza, and Cat Osterman have been serving as advisers and general managers within the organization.

Here, star players tell Bustle about the AUSL’s inaugural season and what it feels like to play in the big leagues.

Softball’s Moment Is Now

The past decade has been such a bright spot for women’s sports, from Olympic swimming to track to gymnastics all getting time in the spotlight. Now, softball is finally joining the ranks. “The AUSL is aiming to do for the sport what the WNBA and NWSL have done for women’s basketball and soccer,” a rep said in a statement. That’s not lost on the athletes.

“I’ve worked for this my whole life, through all the ups and downs, and now I get to wake up and do what I love — it’s something I’ll never take for granted.” — Michaela Edenfield, No. 51, catcher for the Volts

“I hope that all the little girls in the crowd know that they can have dreams of playing in this league one day.” — Lexi Kilfoyl, No. 8, pitcher for the Bandits

The Game Is Fast & Furious

Unlike baseball, where the pitcher’s mound is about 60 feet away from home plate, a softball pitcher releases the ball 35 feet from the batter, which means these games happen fast. According to Finch, pitching speeds in the AUSL are comparable to 100 mph fastballs in the MLB due to the shorter distance.

“It’s a lot of action packed in really, really tight. We have runners who are able to put the ball in play and get to first base in under three seconds. It puts a lot of pressure on the defense to perform. It’s like baseball with even more adrenaline and speed.” — Jennie Finch, AUSL adviser

Teamwork Makes The Dream Work

Cheering from the dugout is a big part of softball culture. You’ll hear the players yelling and encouraging their teammates as they go up to bat or make plays in the field, and it adds to the buzz in the stadium.

“Everyone is super excited every day, and we continue to express how grateful we are for one another.” — L.K.

The Rivalries Are Revving Up

Many of the AUSL players are friends or even teammates from their college days — like former UCLA pitchers Megan Faraimo and Rachel Garcia, now on the Talons and Volts, respectively — creating a sense of friendly competition. As of mid-July, the Talons are in first place, followed by the Bandits, Volts, and Blaze. Each team will face one another about eight times.

“I’m excited to get another chance to prove the Bandits are stronger than the Talons. They seem like the team to beat, and I know our bats can do it.” — Morgan Zerkle, No. 18, outfielder for the Bandits

The Future Is Bright

Edenfield says there’s an electric energy at every game, and she can sense the way everyone’s bought into this league, from the players to the staff. There’s an obvious hunger to grow the league into something even greater.

“We know next year there are plans to expand to six teams, so that means 30 more spots for 30 more athletes. That’s approaching a hundred players! It’s so exciting to watch this thing being built right before our eyes.” — Natasha Watley, AUSL adviser

These interviews have been edited and condensed for clarity.