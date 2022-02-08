11 Yoga Moves That'll Melt Away Hip Tightness

Fitness
Do these after a long day at your desk.
miniseries/E+/Getty Images
If you need to release tension in the muscles around the hips, try working through yoga hip openers, says yoga teacher Judy Lee. They can help alleviate tightness and make you feel better after a long day of sitting. Here are 11 poses recommended by the pros.
Shutterstock
Lee says this move stretches the hip flexors.
- Get into low lunge, right knee over ankle.
- Walk right foot to edge of mat.
- Place both hands inside right foot.
- Option: Come down onto forearms for a deeper stretch.
Hold for 1 minute on each side.