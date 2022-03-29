Fitness
There's a reason you'll sometimes hear a toot in a yoga class.
Whether you’re feeling super bloated or your gut’s bubbling, it may help to do some yoga poses for gas relief, says yoga instructor Kristina Kehoe, PT. Certain stretches aid digestion and help your muscles relax so that gas can move through — and, uh, out of — your system.
This pose relaxes your core so that gas can move through the gut, Kehoe says.
- Lie on your stomach, elbows under shoulders, palms flat on the ground.
- Inhale, push up to lift chest, reach crown of head towards ceiling.
- Stay there for 3 to 5 breaths.