3 Zodiac Signs Most Attracted To Cancer

Cancer may not be as flashy as a Leo, exude sexiness like a Scorpio, or have the ability to sweet-talk their way into someone's heart (or bed) like a Gemini can. But you are the sign whose mere presence can make people feel immediately at ease. You're compassionate, sensitive, and very in tune with the people around you. Your home is always warm and inviting, and you know how to cook up a delicious meal. All in all, you're total long-term relationship material. Sure, you're a bit on the shy side, but the three zodiac signs most attracted to Cancer would love nothing more than to bring you out of your shell.
According to Semos, Cancer embodies the "divine feminine energies" within all of us, which have to deal with our values and emotions. Having a close relationship with family and a comfortable home is very important to Cancer. So, when they allow someone into their inner circle, they do whatever they can to make sure they're taken care of. "This might include cooking comforting meals in their cozily-decorated home, holding emotional space for someone to ugly-cry on their shoulder, or being one of the few people who can really unearth what’s troubling someone in the first place," Semos says.