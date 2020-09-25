3 Zodiac Signs Most Attracted To Cancer

Cancer may not be as flashy as a Leo, exude sexiness like a Scorpio, or have the ability to sweet-talk their way into someone's heart (or bed) like a Gemini can. But you are the sign whose mere presence can make people feel immediately at ease. You're compassionate, sensitive, and very in tune with the people around you. Your home is always warm and inviting, and you know how to cook up a delicious meal. All in all, you're total long-term relationship material. Sure, you're a bit on the shy side, but the three zodiac signs most attracted to Cancer would love nothing more than to bring you out of your shell.

"Cancer’s emotional depth and natural nurturing tendencies make them an enticing zodiac sign to date and a truly wonderful partner to have," Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle.

According to Semos, Cancer embodies the "divine feminine energies" within all of us, which have to deal with our values and emotions. Having a close relationship with family and a comfortable home is very important to Cancer. So, when they allow someone into their inner circle, they do whatever they can to make sure they're taken care of. "This might include cooking comforting meals in their cozily-decorated home, holding emotional space for someone to ugly-cry on their shoulder, or being one of the few people who can really unearth what’s troubling someone in the first place," Semos says.

Cancers have naturally warm and inviting energy, so people tend to gravitate towards them. But these are the three zodiac signs most attracted to Cancer, according to Semos.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Taurus the Bull doesn’t play games when it comes to matters of the heart, so they'll be drawn to Cancer’s authenticity and emotional vulnerability. According to Semos, Taurus date with the intention of finding that person who could become a steady, trustworthy partner down the road. "Cancer fits this bill perfectly, as most Crabs tend to prefer the intimate aspects of 'settling down' more than the flighty parts of swiping left and right," Semos says. "Plus, virtually no Taurus (whose love language might as well be 'food') is immune to the seductive powers of Cancer’s cooking!" Just one taste of Cancer's cooking and Taurus is all in.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) When these two zodiac soulmates first meet, they'll pique each other's interest immediately. Think the classical brooding bad boy-good girl trope. "The sexy intense Scorpion needs a mystery to sink their pincers into romantically, and will be drawn to the depth and initial guardedness of the shy Cancer," Semos says. "Scorpio has an emotional depth that matches Cancer and won’t stop until they're granted access." If you've ever come across a Scorpio, you'd know that they love a good challenge. Unlike other signs, who are just in it for the chase, Scorpio will stick around. Once they've gotten to know each other more, Scorpio will prove to be a good match for Cancer.