6 Reasons Why The Real Star Of 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' Is Max The Dog

One of the most beloved Christmas specials of all time is the animated version of Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas. In 2000, Hollywood decided audiences needed a live action and special effects-filled movie starring Jim Carrey as a terrifying-looking green creature. Aside from that, Max the Dog was the real star of How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and he totally stole the show. Since the holiday season is upon us once again, I thought it would be a good time to look back at how this marvelous pup totally made this movie for me, even when Carrey's Grinch was giving me the heebie jeebies.

Max is the ever-loyal best friend to the grumpy Grinch. According to the Animal Humane Association, Max is played by six different mixed-breed shelter rescue dogs: Kelly, Chip, Topsy, Stella, Zelda, and Bo. Lots of harnesses and precautions were employed to bring Max's scenes to life and it was worth it, too — because that pup is the best part of the movie. "Max is much more than just the Grinch's loyal dog and unwitting accomplice," the Animal Humane Association wrote on its website. "In fact, Max may be the true hero of the story, as his humor, devotion, and likeability outshine even the Whos down in Whoville."

Here's why Max will always be the true highlight of How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

1. He's Loyal

This pup stands by his owner through it all, even the Grinch's crazy plan to, you know, steal Christmas from Whoville. After all, he is the Grinch's best friend.

2. He's Willing To Try New Things

The Grinch dresses up little Max as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to lead his stealing-Christmas sleigh, and Max is kind of willing to roll with it — until his master realizes this whole deal is a bad idea.

3. He Listens To His Intuition

In the above scene, Max just knows the Grinch is not in a good mood based on his owner's tone of voice, and he goes to hide. What a smart dog.

4. He's Curious

Max is quite an inquisitive dog and very observant of his owner — always looking out for the Grinch. I mean, someone's got to do it.

5. He's Acrobatic

Look at him go. He can do so much, include leading a sleigh (even though he's not a reindeer).

6. He's So Freaking Cute

Just look at him.

Max, you're the cutest, and you make an already amazing movie evn better by being in it.

