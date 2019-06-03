When Tinder launched in fall 2012, it offered something we'd never seen before on dating apps or sites: The ability to swipe left or right on profiles — right if you're interested and left if you're not. In this way, the quest for finding a date made it more like a game than other apps before it (although other apps that have followed, have joined the swiping revolution, too). If you’ve yet to join Tinder, let me tell you that swiping is therapeutic. Although don’t ask me why. You can swipe left (or right) everywhere and anywhere, while enjoying the bizarre satisfaction that comes with it.

Maybe the satisfaction has something to do with Tinder's game-like quality or simply because there’s something intriguing about looking at images of people with the same eyes as one would look at a catalog. You know right away if you want to buy that dress, just as much as you know right away that Mr. Dad Jeans isn’t for you.

But dad jeans aside, what's really important is how many likes you're allowed on Tinder every 12 hours because, as we all know, there's no such thing as an unlimited amount of anything that's fun.

What's a "like?"

What's a like? Simply, it's a right swipe on someone. As you scroll through each person, as if browsing your newest issues of Vogue, instead folding down the corner of a page you like, you swipe right. A reason someone might swipe right can vary. Maybe it’s because the person is really attractive. Maybe it’s not they present themselves, meaning they’re funny and quirky, making them stand out above the rest. Or maybe, if you’re real lucky, they have that same obscure 7-inch vinyl of some equally obscure band.

On the other hand, a left swipe means you’re not interested. Again, that could be for any other slew of reasons. Like maybe the person in question doesn’t know “your” for “you’re,” or thinks Nickelback is all the rage. But it’s that right swipe that solidifies that you “like” someone, are definitely interested, and are now about to spend a few days hoping they’ll “like” you back – as we all did in high school, but minus the convenience of an app. If they do, then you’re matched.

A Super Like means you're really interested. Unlike likes, potential matches can see if you've Super Liked them. You can Super Like someone by swiping upward.

How many "likes" do you get on Tinder per 12 hours?

Honestly, not many: 100. Well, in theory, it’s not many, especially if you live in a place where the attractive, interesting, cool, OMG-that-person-has-a-shark-tattoo type of people outnumber the obviously boring, pretty much uncool, no shark tattoo type of people. Or, if you happen to be one of those folks who firmly believes that every person on Tinder could possibly be your next big opportunity for love. It’s in those cases, that 100 likes is really not enough.

Once you’re reached 100, a notice will pop up telling you that you’re out of likes and you’ll get more in 12 hours. Which, depending on how quickly you’d like to procure you next fling, one-night stand, or greatest love, can seem excruciating long and too faraway. It’s for those impatient people that, once you reach those 100 likes, there’s a countdown clock to when you’ll be able to get back to right swiping again. In the meantime, what does one do? Cook dinner? Watch Netflix? Text your friends bad jokes? Take nap? Whatever it takes to kill those 12 hours.

Or, if you have zero patience and want everything now, now, now, Tinder will give you the option to upgrade once you reach those 100 likes. Which brings me to…

Can you get more "likes"?

But it will cost you, of course. Because nothing in life is free; not even trying to find partner for the short-term or long-term. You have a couple options. If you sign up for Tinder Plus, then you'll get an unlimited amount of likes. What this really means is that you can spend your days and nights right swiping your life away — literally — for $9.99 a month if you're under 30, $19.99 if you're over. Small price to pay for someone looking to, ideally, star in their next romantic comedy. But, hey, no one said finding “the one,” for either an hour or lifetime was easy. Not really sure why people over 30 have to pay twice as much, as if that first grey hair at 28 isn’t punishment enough with the whole getting older thing, but that’s just how it is.

But is it worth it?

That’s a very good question and I can’t answer that for anybody. This is totally your call as to whether or not you want to upgrade because 100 likes every 12 hours just isn’t enough. If you have the extra 10 or 20 bucks to spend a month in the pursuit of love, sex, or something in between, then definitely. Especially if your career doesn’t give you opportunities to meet potential partners and you’re over the bar scene for trying to find someone to date.

But if Tinder is just something fun you do because you’re curious, like to swipe back and forth, or are addicted to Tinder — as science has suggested can actually happen to some people — or, as is the case with me, it’s the most exercise I get a week because I’m not a fan of the gym, then making that monthly investment might not be the wisest choice. I mean, just think about what you can do with that money instead, what other and more important things — like pizza and wine — your money can go toward. Again, it’s totally your call, your money, and your love life. No one can make the decision for you, but you.

This post was originally published on June 4, 2016. It was updated on June 3, 2019.