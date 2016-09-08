There's very little that can't be fixed with a glass of wine and a movie. If you're having a bad day, recovering from heartbreak, celebrating, hanging out with friends — whatever the situation — sitting down with a glass of wine and a movie (as long as you're of age, of course) is always appropriate. The best part is that you don't have to worry about pairing red, white, rosé, or whatever was cheapest at the bodega. Really, any movie goes with any wine if you try hard enough. That said, not all movies will help enforce that warm, bubbly buzz you want when you curl up in front of your television at the end of a long day. But these 23 Netflix movies that go perfectly with wine will help keep that relaxation going.

Before you break out the corkscrew and wine glass, know that these movies were picked to help you feel relaxed and prevent as few spills stains as possible — that means no jump scares and little-to-no action. The movies on this list are also great for viewing in groups or alone, so feel free to lock yourself in your room for the night with a big glass of wine and your parents' Netflix password — hey, it's a no-judgment zone — or invite your roommates to join. Now, go find the best wine $10 can buy and enjoy a night of film and chill(ed) wine with these 23 movies on Netflix that go perfectly with wine.

1. The Invitation

Drafthouse Films

The Invitation might not mellow you out, but you'll need some wine to get through this intense thriller.

2. One Day

Focus Features

Sappy romance drama, meet your BFF, red wine and Kleenex.

3. Kate & Leopold

Miramax Films

No, it wasn't a wine-induced fantasy, you really did watch Hugh Jackman play a chivalrous man from the 1870s fall in love with a modern day Meg Ryan.

4. Strictly Ballroom

Miramax

Baz Luhrman's competitive dancing drama treads comforting ground (mousy, clumsy new dancing partner! Stealing moves!) but with plenty of flair and fun.

5. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Sony Picture Classics

The search for a stolen sword leads to more intrigue and intertwined romances, but if you're already a touch tipsy just enjoy Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, and Cheng Pei-Pei kicking butt in gorgeously choreographed wuxia style.

6. Happy As Lazzaro

Netflix

A magical-realism take on The Prince and the Pauper that moves from past to present-day, and delightful as the sun shining in a field.

7. Like Water For Chocolate

Miramax

What pairs better with wine than delicious, sexy chocolate? Or in this case, magical cooking and longing over the years?

8. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society

StudioCanal

Mystery, spying, but mostly romance ensue as a writer (Lily James) visits a small isle and uncovers more than a reading circle. A light white would match perfectly.

9. Robin Hood, Prince Of Thieves

Warner Bros.

An ideal wine movie — historically inaccurate, filled with A-list actors in ridiculous roles (Morgan Freeman as Muslim Sidekick, Christian Slater as one of the Merry Men, and Alan Rickman as a deliciously campy Sheriff of Nottingham), and capping it all with a Bryan Adams song.

10. She's Gotta Have It

40 Acres And A Mule Productions

Spike Lee's debut feature has Brooklyn artist Nola Darling balancing three men and happy with the situation, but when they all find out about each other, her life turns upside down. Raucous, fun, and perfect for a fizzy red blend.

11. Howards End

Sony Picture Classics

Emma Thompson, Helena Bonham-Carter, and others star in this gorgeous, enrapturing tale of intertwined families, social status drama, and missing wills.

12. 20 Feet From Stardom

Tremolo Productions

A documentary focusing on the often overlooked and absolutely outstanding backup vocalists for some of the world's most famous acts; like acidic wines, they pair well with almost everything.

13. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

Universal Pictures

It's a classic story. Boy meets girl. Boy wants to date girl, and finds out he has to battle her 7 evil exes first in this live-action comic adaptation.

14. To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

A girl's worst nightmare (secret letters confessing crushes mailed out to the crushes) turns into a real romance.

15. Snowpiercer

The Weinstein Company

After a couple glasses, this film's premise (all surviving humanity's riding aboard a wealthy man's supertrain) won't seem quite as ridiculous.

16. Jerry Maguire

Sony Pictures Releasing

The romcom that spawned a thousand catchphrases. Much like a comforting Merlot, it's something you'll want to return to again and again.

17. Dolemite Is My Name

Netflix

The story of how gentle churchgoer Rudy Ray Moore created the indelible foul-mouthed pimp that would influence generations of comedians and musicians. Pair with an equally raunchy natural wine.

18. The Lobster

A24

A surreal love story in a world where singles either pair up in 30 days or get turned into the animal of their choice. Definitely a chardonnay film.

19. Red Dawn

United Artists

This alternate history take on the Cold War features a young Charlie Sheen and Patrick Swayze fighting off Communists.

20. Dil Se

A reporter falls in love at first sight with a girl, but while tracking her down uncovers she's involved in darker political doings. Can love exist across party lines?

21. Atlantics

Netflix

A verité glimpse of young women's lives, a romance, a ghost story, an exposé on worker exploitation, Atlantics has it all, but is above all an amazing film.

22. Spring Breakers

A24

I think you're legally required to be drinking while watching this.

23. Julie And Julia

Columbia Pictures

Julie (Amy Adams) and Julia Child (Meryl Streep) connect across the ages in this cooking-focused tale, so of course you're going to want a glass in hand.

And if you're not a wine person, don't worry, these movies go great with a glass of milk and Oreos too.