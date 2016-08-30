I'd be lying if I said I didn't like watching movies with my sisters. In fact, they're pretty much my favorite people to watch movies with. I don't care what film it is we're watching, or what time of day or night it is — when I get to watch a movie with my sisters, it's always a good time. Whether it's a fun romantic comedy we can all enjoy, a family drama that will have us all crying (and then laughing at each other for crying), or a dreamy movie from our childhoods, watching a movie with my sisters makes everything better. So, if you want to spend a few hours bonding with your sis, or if you're fighting with your sister but are forced to hang out with her anyways, here are 27 movies to watch on Netflix with your sister.

Putting aside your family favorites, or that one movie you always watched together as children, these 27 movies on Netflix for sisters to watch together are perfect to watch with your sister because they'll remind you to appreciate each other a little bit more. They'll make you laugh, cry, and maybe even sing, but most of all you'll finish watching these glad that you have a sister. Sometimes it can be easy to forget why you love your sister, but these movies will definitely remind you that, even if you don't always know why you love her, you'll always need your sister.

1. Shirkers

Sandy Tam's documentary centers around a film stolen from her when she was 19. Made with the help of friends Jasmine Ng and Sophia Siddique, the film is a snapshot in time of the creativity of and relationships between the three young women. The documentary about the film highlights the fun and frustrations of tight-knit female relationships, and how they've changed to present day.

2. Atlantics

A haunting love story set off by labor exploitation. Young Ada, betrothed to a vain, wealthy young man, is in love with construction worker Souleiman, who sets off on an ill-fated boat trip to seek work. After Souleiman and men fail to return, Ada moves between her set of "proper" Muslim girlfriends and the group of waterfront club ladies who, along with her, lost loved ones. The push and pull of friendships puts this on the list of good movies to watch with your sister.

3. She's Gotta Have It

Filmed in Brooklyn, Spike Lee's tale of free-wheeling Nola Darling was and still is revolutionary. Nola moves between three partners, not wanting to settle for any one of them and considering what they have an ideal situation. When the men find out about each other, they team up to try forcing Nola's hand. After briefly caving in to pressure, she calls their bluff, ultimately declaring monogamy is also a form of slavery.

4. The Edge Of Seventeen

This coming-of-age tale pits best friends Nadine and Krista against each other, after Nadine discovers Krista's burgeoning relationship with Nadine's older, more popular brother Darian. Believable performances root the film in reality more than movie ideas of teen friendships, and Nadine, Krista, and Darian's difficulties are a mix of insecurities and helplessness they're each trying to resolve for themselves.

5. Pan's Labyrinth

This falls under the category of Good Sister movies as much as movies for sisters to watch, because 11 year-old Ofelia can and does separate her future little brother from his sadistic father. Set in 1944 amid Nazi-occupied Spain, Ofelia's family is practically held captive to a group of insurgents fighting against the Allied forces freeing the country. While fighting and tensions unfurl in the background, Ofelia enters a mystical and dangerous fantasy world where she must pass a series of tests.

6. One Day

Because your sister is the only person who won't immediately make fun of you for weeping like a baby at this love story spanning the years. Anne Hathaway and her very shaky accent star alongside Jim Sturgess as self-declared "just friends", whose paths cross back and forth throughout their tumultuous lives. It would be completely ludicrous if it didn't hit all the right emotional buttons.

7. I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House

A slow-burn "horror" movie that's nearly all atmosphere, following timid young live-in nurse Lily as she's haunted by not only a literal ghost, but the past of herself and the dementia-addled writer she's watching. Three generations of intertwined female regret, fear, curiosity, and betrayal slowly build into a thick sense of dread. If either you or your sister are squeamish, mild spoiler: don't worry, the film has almost no gore in it.

8. Mask Of Zorro

A fun, action-filled adventure film starring easy-on-the-eyes Antonio Banderas and Catherine Zeta-Jones that you and your sister can just kick back and enjoy. It's a swashbuckling tale where the original Zorro (played by Anthony Hopkins) escapes prison to find his daughter (Zeta-Jones), only to pass the mantle and get a vengeance assist from new Zorro in training Banderas.

9. What's Eating Gilbert Grape

This one's a bit depressing, but What's Eating Gilbert Grape is really about the bond between two brothers and the power, and sometimes the burden, of family. Perfect for sister time. Gilbert (Johnny Depp) cares for his mentally impaired brother (a young Leo DiCaprio) after his father's death left his mother depressed and unable to care for the boys herself. Gilbert's got quite a bit on his plate already, but the arrival of Becky (Juliette Lewis) and her godmother in town for an Airstream show add one more element.

10. Romeo Must Die

Another updated take on Romeo And Juliet? Yes, but this one stars Jet Li and Aaliyah as the star crossed lovers, with fights by master Hong Kong choreographer Corey Yuen, perfect for sisters who like their romance dished up with flashy action. The setting is California, amid gang wars between Chinese triads and the American mob. Han (Li) escapes Hong Kong prison and heads to the West Coast to avenge his brother's death, only to meet and fall for the gang leader's daughter his brother last called.

11. The Runaways

A biopic that's more of a coming-of-age story, following the creation of all-girl teen rock band The Runaways. Featuring Kristin Stewart, Dakota Fanning, and Michael Shannon as the band's shady manager, the film is obviously about the formation of the band, but with a focus on the fact these were all teen girls trying to figure themselves out, albeit with a heavy media spotlight on them.

12. Okja

Not so much a relationship between siblings as a young girl and her beloved genetically modified superpig, but the notions of unbreakable bonds, loyalty, and concern for wellbeing are pretty much the same. After South Korean Mija's pet Okja is taken away by megacorporation Mirando for a publicity parade, Mija follows Terminator-style, determined to get him back. On the way she works with the Animal Liberation Front (including Paul Dano and Steven Yuen) to bring down Mirando and get back Okja. If you're not already vegetarian, you might be after this movie.

13. Perks Of Being A Wallflower

We can choose friends, but that doesn't necessarily mean those relationships are any less fraught than those between siblings. Fragile freshman Charlie (Logan Lerman) is taken in by senior siblings Sam (Emma Watson) and Patrick (Ezra Miller), but as the school year goes on and Charlie's newfound friends try to draw him out, Charlie begins falling for Sam, who's already in a relationship (though an unfortunately unhappy one).

14. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society

A serious historical drama packed in a lighthearted romance, but without doing disservice to either. The name may be a tongue-twister, but the charm is legit. Set in 1946, an author tired of her beat (Lily James) becomes intrigued by a letter from a member of a small literary society founded as cover for residents breaking curfew. She begins digging in to the mystery of what happened to the Society's founding member Elizabeth (Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay).

15. Wadjda

The title character is a ten year old Saudi girl hustling left and right to get a desired bike, not just a symbol but an actual means of freedom. She sells mix tapes and friendship bracelets, while helping her mother cope with her father seeking another wife to give him a male heir. As she watches her mother try to win her father's affections back, Wadjda is more determined than ever to get that bike.

16. First Wives' Club

A novel made into a movie that spawned a TV series and musical, there's a reason this story is so popular across mediums — it's consistently referred to as a "surprise hit" when the only surprise is there's still a complete dearth of stories for and about middle-aged women in Hollywood. Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler, and Diane Keaton team up to get revenge on their ex-husbands, who ditched them for younger women.

17. To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything, Julie Newmar

A road-trip story of family chosen, not made, learning to live with those who love them but also drive them absolutely insane. Starring Patrick Swayze, Jon Leguizamo, and Wesley Snipes as drag queens inspired to hit the road by the title signed photograph who end up stranded in a small, and mostly small-minded town. There's drama, romance, and even a "knight in shining pickup truck".

18. Ginger & Rosa

Elle Fanning and Alice Englert play lifelong best friends whose mothers gave birth next to each other. As the girls hit their teen years in 1962, the two girls are nearly inseparable, with Rosa going wild and Ginger's parents, her lothario professor father and frustrated artist turned housewife mother split on whether she's a bad influence on their daughter.

19. What Lies Beneath

Michelle Pfeiffer stars as a woman who initially suspects her neighbor of murdering his wife. When a ghostly woman starts haunting her, the suspicion and mystery turns her investgation towards her professor husband (Harrison Ford). This high-class popcorn film is one of the top movies to watch with your sister if you both love Lifetime's dramas.

20. Elizabeth

If you ever thought you hit a rough patch with your sister, check out the power struggle between half-sisters Mary I and Elizabeth I, vying for the throne of England. The film mostly follows Elizabeth (Cate Blanchett) as she grows from naive young woman to the iron willed yet insecure woman who ruled all of England.

21. To All The Boys I've Loved Before

Sisters often know best, even if it means facing some wildly awkward moments to get to that realization. After younger sister Kitty mails out love letters older sister Lara Jean never, EVER intended to see the light of day, a series of romantic entanglements and misunderstandings forcing Lara Jean to reckon with her own feelings are set in motion.

22. Burlesque

Don't fall for the negative reviews, this intentionally campy delight is one of the best sister movies to enjoy together. Christina Aguilera! Cher! Kristin Bell! All singing and dancing together in a sequin-studded take on the classic "save the clubhouse" meets "a star is born" plots. Aguilera plays ingenue Ali, new to the a burlesque house who's in dire straights, It's run by Tess (Cher), who sees a natural talent in Ali, which in turn incites the jealousy of current star Nikki (Bell).

23. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

If Scott (Michael Cera) wants to date Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he'll have to battle all her evil exes first. What does that have to do with siblings? Ask the would be daters' surrounding group of exasperated friends and bandmates. As he battles her evil exes, everyone is forced to reckon with their own feelings towards each other, and figure out what they truly believe is worth fighting for.

24. Raiders! The Story of the Greatest Fan Film Ever Made

The dream: a shot-for-shot recreation of Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark. The reality: three obsessed kids team up and spend seven years trying to make it happen. Ego, obsession, love, frustration, and the general insanity and bonds that form between people bound together are captured in this documentary that looks back at the entire project.

25. Miss Representation

Focusing on the way women are presented disparagingly, if at all in some cases, in the media, this Sundance documentary interviews the likes of Jane Fonda and Katie Couric to hear their stories behind the scenes. It's one part of the director's The Representation Project, and follows the motto, you can't be what you can't see. Watch this documentary with your sister to try to get some of those insane beauty standards out of your heads.

26. Happy As Lazzaro

A strange and sweet fairytale of a film focused on simple, honest peasant Lazzaro and his "half-brother" and nobleman Tancredi. The two become friends and orchestrate the latter's fake kidnapping, setting in motion a series of events that will utterly change both their lives. Well, their surrounding circumstances — Lazzaro remains as sweet and kind as he always was.

27. Frances Ha

Frances (Greta Gerwig) is a frustrated dancer struggling to make it in New York City. Her best friend Sophie upends their current living situation to move to her "dream neighborhood" — the ludicrously expensive Tribeca. As Sophie sinks away into her serious relationship, Frances flounders as she tries to figure out what to do with her life. Perfect for sisters in their twenties, Frances Ha will definitely teach you to appreciate your sister more than you already do.

Now all you need is a screen, a comfy place to watch, some snacks, oh, and your sister, and you're ready to go.