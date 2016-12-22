7 Foreign Book Covers That Definitely Missed The Mark

Books should be printed and published in every language, every country, and for everyone — at least, that's how I feel. However, sometimes there's a misunderstanding or translation issue — and not always in the word department. There are some foreign book covers that are available in multiple languages that don't exactly portray the most, um, accurate summary of the novel itself. Don't get me wrong, I've seen foreign covers that are way better than the original version, no matter where in the world it was published. However, there are other times when those covers just miss the mark — dramatically.

From classics to new best-sellers, successful book covers are meant to capture the essence of a novel in one image and that's no easy task. Books covers can be too simple or too detailed, and it's hard to nail down the perfect one which is why the rule of "Never judge a book by its cover" exists.

If you're like me and enjoy seeing some outrageously strange book covers, you're in for a treat. From Harry Potter to The Catcher and the Rye, here are seven weird foreign book covers that just don't make much sense:

1. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone by J.K. Rowling (Swedish Cover)

When did Harry acquire magical pants, or is Hedwig just suddenly able to carry him on board the Hogwarts Express?

2. Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets by J.K. Rowling (Italian Cover)

So there's Hogwarts off in the corner, (looking more like a Disney castle, apparently), and a python emerging from the clouds while Harry attempts to grab the Golden Snitch. I don't know about you, but this seems like more of a fitting cover for The Never Ending Story.

3. Twilight by Stephenie Meyer (Norwegian Cover)

Whatever you do, don't follow the sugar-coated candy hearts into the forest where the vampires live! At least, that's all I'm getting from this Norwegian cover of Twilight.

4. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins (Russian Cover)

I'm fairly certain Peeta never ran around shirtless in the rain with Katniss, but this cover says otherwise. Taking one glance at it I'd assume it was some romance filled with drama — not filled with a fight to the death battle in an arena full of children and a poorly governed civilization.

5. American Gods by Neil Gaiman (French Cover)

American Gods are apparently superheroes in France, and by the looks of it, it seems like this striking hero is a mix of Thor, Superman, and the Hulk.

6. The Catcher and the Rye by J.D. Salinger ( Lithuanian Cover)

The Catcher and the Rye — oh! That classic coming-of-age tale about a boy who can.... fly? While this is an interesting cover, it doesn't really suit the theme of the story at all.

7. The Fault in Our Stars by John Green (Swedish Cover)

I saved the best for last. I'm not sure if you were aware or not, but TFiOS, the story about two terminally ill teens falling in love for the first time can actually be summed up by a tattoo drawing of a skull.

Images: Pixabay