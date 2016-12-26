10 New Year’s Eve Superstitions That Might Bring You Good Luck In 2017

We look at the new year as a chance to start with a clean slate; and the last thing we want to do is get off on the wrong foot. New Year's Eve superstitions are abundant — have you brushed up on all the rules we have to follow so that 2017 doesn't turn out to be a giant heap of misery?





This might be the most well-known New Year's Eve superstition. While the precise details vary, the general superstition is that if you don't get kissed at midnight, you will be unlucky in love the following year. Pure silliness. We all know that your love life is determined by your horoscope. #Duh.



Supposedly, eating black-eyed peas brings you good luck, and eating greens brings you financial prosperity. I eat sautéed kale nearly every day. Does that count?



Heading into the new year with naked cupboards could bring you a year of scarcity. Time to go shopping!



Removing things from your home — like trash or anything you're donating — could mean that you lose things throughout the next year. Do it either before New Year's Eve or starting Jan. 2. And on a similar note...



I'm totally OK with this superstition, which claims that doing things like sweeping will "sweep away" your good fortune for the coming year.



Just before midnight, that is. This one is meant to let the old year out and welcome the new year in. It'll also come in handy if you haven't taken the trash out or done any cleaning and your home smells like rotten bananas.

One for each month of the new year, to bring you good luck. Or just because you really like grapes.



Similarly, don't pay back any loans. This might make for a year of paying. Keep your wallets packed to bring good luck with money. Even if you just have something in your eye, keep it together, or you could be looking at a year of sadness.



These vary by region and culture. In Greece, it's Vassilopitta. In Italy, it's pork sausage over lentils. In the southern United States, it's cornbread. I'll take all three, please and thank you.

