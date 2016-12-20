23 Gifts That Benefit Women's Causes To Give Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season
I don't think any of us are sad to bid farewell to 2016. At risk of stating the obvious, it's been a painful year for every marginalized member of society and has left feminists feeling sad, disappointed, and angry. We listened to Donald Trump use every sexist insult in the book, say that a woman should be punished for exercising her right to choose, and brag about groping women without their consent — and then watched as he was named president-elect on Nov. 8. We're rightfully concerned about the preservation of our most basic rights and many of us want to donate to important women's causes, but cash is often tight during the holiday season. Luckily, there are plenty of gifts that benefit women's causes — so you can buy unique, empowering presents for your loved ones and donate to charity.
The new administration is anti-choice, has a track record of fighting to defund Planned Parenthood, and will likely put an end to Obama and Biden's incredible push to prevent sexual assault on college campuses. Needless to say, there's no time like the present to support organizations like RAINN, Planned Parenthood, the National Organization for Women, and other causes that empower women and protect our rights.
These 23 gifts will be a joy to unwrap and the proceeds from your purchase will go to an amazing cause. What could be better?
1. Nasty Woman Beanie
Keep warm with this beanie that sends the message that "nasty women" aren't going anywhere. Proceeds benefit The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a non-profit dedicated to preventing violence against women and children.
Nasty Woman Beanie, $25, I Feel Like Hillz
2. Malala Yousafzai Print
This beautiful print of Malala Yousafzai will look great in any room. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Malala Fund, an organization that advocates for girls all over the world to ensure they are able to complete 12 years of school.
Malala Yousafzai Print, $30, Etsy
3. Empowered Women Print
These are words to live by and this print makes a great gift for any of the amazing women in your life who make you feel empowered. Proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Empowered Women Print, $19.80, Society6
4. Delicate Gold Necklace with Purple and Teal Pendant
This beautiful necklace is perfect for any occasion, and 30 percent of the proceeds go to helping survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
Delicate Gold Necklace with Purple and Teal Pendant, $12, Etsy
5. Feminist Bar Necklace
This handmade necklace is perfect for the proud feminists in your life, and 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Feminist Bar Necklace, $25, Etsy
6. Holiday Gift Set
Thistle Farms is a two-year residential community for women survivors of abuse, addiction, trafficking, and prostitution. The Tennessee-based organization teaches survivors skills in packaging, marketing, and administration, thereby enabling them to earn a living wage. The holiday gift set includes candles, room spray, and a linen "Love Heals" bag — and proceeds from your purchase will benefit this amazing organization.
Holiday Gift Set, $36, Thistle Farms
7. The Way Home Charm Bangle
This beautiful bangle is dedicated to survivors of domestic violence, and 20 percent of the purchase price will be donated to The National Network to End Domestic Violence.
The Way Home Charm Bracelet, $38, Alex And Ani
8. Nasty Woman Pillow Cover
There's no such thing as too much feminist decor. This "Nasty Woman" pillow cover comes in multiple sizes and can be purchased with or without a pillow insert. All proceeds are donated to Planned Parenthood, and the total donation amount will be matched by the artist's design agency.
Nasty Woman Pillow Cover, $20 through $39 (depending on size), Society6
9. Do The Most Good Greeting Cards
Spread the message of hope and love with a line from one of Hillary Clinton's favorite mottos. All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood.
Do the Most Good Greeting Cards, $4, Etsy
10. Feminist Cross Stitch
This handmade cross-stitch makes a great decoration and the TwoCatsCrossStitch shop also offers designs that read "Nasty Woman" and "Females Are Strong As Hell." For every purchase made from this shop, $5 will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Feminist Cross Stitch; $24; Etsy
11. Women's Rights Are Human Rights Photographic Print
This powerful photograph was taken during a Nov. 14 protest on 5th Avenue in New York City — and it provides an important reminder that we need to keep fighting for our rights, even during this dark political climate. All profits ($20) from the sale of this print will go directly towards Planned Parenthood ($10 in Mike Pence's name) and the ACLU ($10).
Women's Rights Are Human Rights Photographic Print, $35, Etsy
12. Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box
This gift box contains seven products made by female entrepreneurs, including a clutch, jewelry, and drinking chocolate. It also includes a headband by Tory Sport and and Tory Burch's "Embrace Ambition" Notebook. One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit The Tory Burch Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs through loans, education, and mentoring.
Tory Burch Foundation Seed Box; $98; Tory Burch
13. Peace Love World Long Sleeve Knit T-Shirt
This cozy knit tee spreads the message of love and peace. Sixty percent of the purchase price will benefit Nest, a global nonprofit committed to the social and economic advancement of female artisans in the fashion and home industries.
Peace Love World Long Sleeve Knit T-Shirt, $29.50, QVC.com
14. Rise Up Geometric Design
This handmade wall decoration reminds us to rise up and fight for our values — and to do so with integrity and the knowledge that we're not alone as we fight the good fight. Forty percent of all purchases will be donated to the charity of your choice: the ACLU, the Human Rights Campaign, Friends of the Earth, or Planned Parenthood.
Rise Up Geometric Design, $50, Etsy
15. Nasty Woman Tote Bag
A woman can never have too many tote bags or too many "Nasty Woman" items, and this handcrafted, durable tote comes in a variety of sizes. All profits will be donated to Planned Parenthood.
Nasty Woman Tote Bag, $18 to $24, Society6
16. Women Now Shirt
The time for equal pay, guaranteed access to birth control, and paid leave is now. All proceeds benefit the National Organization for Women.
Women Now Shirt, $25, I Feel Like Hillz
17. Survivor Necklace
The election cycle was an incredibly painful experience for survivors of domestic and sexual abuse — and this lovely pendant provides a powerful reminder that survivors are strong and have so much to be proud of. Fifty percent of the sales will be donated to Every Woman's Place, a Michigan-based organization that supports women and children in crisis.
Survivor Necklace, $30, Etsy
18. Yes All Women Print
This giclée print was made in honor of the #YesAllWomen hashtag and all proceeds will be donated to RAINN, America's largest anti-sexual violence organization.
Yes All Women Print, $16 to $29 (depending on size), Society6
19. This Is What A Feminist Looks Like Blanket
All proceeds from this super cozy throw blanket will benefit The Representation Project, an organization that uses film and media to spotlight the injustices created by gender stereotypes.
This Is What A Feminist Looks Like Throw Blanket, $49 through $129 (depending on size), Society6
20. Kindred Cord Daisy
This adjustable bracelet is the perfect addition to any woman's jewelry collection and 20 percent of the purchase price will be donated to Let Girls Learn, a government initiative to ensure adolescent girls get the education they deserve.
Kindred Cord Daisy, $21, Alex And Ani
21. Never Doubt T-Shirt
Hillary Clinton concluded her concession speech by telling all the young girls watching to never doubt that they are valuable, powerful, and deserving of every opportunity. We could all use this reminder right now — and all proceeds from this t-shirt will be donated to the ACLU of Northern California.
Never Doubt T-Shirt, $21.60, Society6
22. Rise Up Brooch
Now isn't the time to give up, and this beautiful brooch with the message to keep fighting the good fight is the perfect accessory for the activists in your life. For each sale, $7 will be donated to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a nonprofit that combats hate and discrimination through education and litigation.
Rise Up Resin Brooch, $12.60, Etsy
23. FeministBox
This box has a little bit of everything for the feminists in your life — two shirts, socks, one book, one coloring book, one DIY zine, one knick knack, one Feminist Apparel promo code, and one box-full of self-empowerment, self-care, and body positivity. It doesn't get much better than this and your purchase supports the shop's mission to further feminist outreach, education, and activism.
FeministBox; $69.95; Feminist Apparel
Images: Etsy (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9); Society 6 (1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6); I Feel Like Hillz (1, 2); Thistle Farms; Alex And Ani (1, 2); Tory Burch; QVC; Feminist Apparel