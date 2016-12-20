23 Gifts That Benefit Women's Causes To Give Your Loved Ones This Holiday Season

I don't think any of us are sad to bid farewell to 2016. At risk of stating the obvious, it's been a painful year for every marginalized member of society and has left feminists feeling sad, disappointed, and angry. We listened to Donald Trump use every sexist insult in the book, say that a woman should be punished for exercising her right to choose, and brag about groping women without their consent — and then watched as he was named president-elect on Nov. 8. We're rightfully concerned about the preservation of our most basic rights and many of us want to donate to important women's causes, but cash is often tight during the holiday season. Luckily, there are plenty of gifts that benefit women's causes — so you can buy unique, empowering presents for your loved ones and donate to charity.



The new administration is anti-choice, has a track record of fighting to defund Planned Parenthood, and will likely put an end to Obama and Biden's incredible push to prevent sexual assault on college campuses. Needless to say, there's no time like the present to support organizations like RAINN, Planned Parenthood, the National Organization for Women, and other causes that empower women and protect our rights.

These 23 gifts will be a joy to unwrap and the proceeds from your purchase will go to an amazing cause. What could be better?

Keep warm with this beanie that sends the message that "nasty women" aren't going anywhere. Proceeds benefit The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, a non-profit dedicated to preventing violence against women and children.

Nasty Woman Beanie, $25, I Feel Like Hillz

This beautiful print of Malala Yousafzai will look great in any room. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be donated to The Malala Fund, an organization that advocates for girls all over the world to ensure they are able to complete 12 years of school.



Malala Yousafzai Print, $30, Etsy

These are words to live by and this print makes a great gift for any of the amazing women in your life who make you feel empowered. Proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Empowered Women Print, $19.80, Society6

This beautiful necklace is perfect for any occasion, and 30 percent of the proceeds go to helping survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Delicate Gold Necklace with Purple and Teal Pendant, $12, Etsy

This handmade necklace is perfect for the proud feminists in your life, and 20 percent of proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Feminist Bar Necklace, $25, Etsy

Thistle Farms is a two-year residential community for women survivors of abuse, addiction, trafficking, and prostitution. The Tennessee-based organization teaches survivors skills in packaging, marketing, and administration, thereby enabling them to earn a living wage. The holiday gift set includes candles, room spray, and a linen "Love Heals" bag — and proceeds from your purchase will benefit this amazing organization.

Holiday Gift Set, $36, Thistle Farms



This beautiful bangle is dedicated to survivors of domestic violence, and 20 percent of the purchase price will be donated to The National Network to End Domestic Violence.



The Way Home Charm Bracelet, $38, Alex And Ani



There's no such thing as too much feminist decor. This "Nasty Woman" pillow cover comes in multiple sizes and can be purchased with or without a pillow insert. All proceeds are donated to Planned Parenthood, and the total donation amount will be matched by the artist's design agency.

Nasty Woman Pillow Cover, $20 through $39 (depending on size), Society6

Spread the message of hope and love with a line from one of Hillary Clinton's favorite mottos. All proceeds benefit Planned Parenthood.

Do the Most Good Greeting Cards, $4, Etsy

This handmade cross-stitch makes a great decoration and the TwoCatsCrossStitch shop also offers designs that read "Nasty Woman" and "Females Are Strong As Hell." For every purchase made from this shop, $5 will be donated to Planned Parenthood.

Feminist Cross Stitch; $24; Etsy

This powerful photograph was taken during a Nov. 14 protest on 5th Avenue in New York City — and it provides an important reminder that we need to keep fighting for our rights, even during this dark political climate. All profits ($20) from the sale of this print will go directly towards Planned Parenthood ($10 in Mike Pence's name) and the ACLU ($10).

Women's Rights Are Human Rights Photographic Print, $35, Etsy