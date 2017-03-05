73 Winter Beauty Essentials To Give You Plenty Of Options For Staying Gorgeous In The Cold

Welcome to winter: The season that inspires skin and hair to have the ultimate identity crisis. Oily skin can become dry, and dry skin gets even dryer. Your hair can also take on new form, becoming brittle, parched, and hard to manage. If your skin or hair is suffering from the effects of a long, harsh winter — one that doesn't seem to want to end — these winter beauty products will give you some options to manage it all.





During the cold winter months, a lack of humidity and steadily dropping temperatures cause the air around us to greedily suck the hydration from our dermis with energized vigor. Indoor heating isn't much of a help either. Fake heated air is dry in itself, further sucking precious H2O from out lips, faces, hair, and bodies, leaving us to be helpless shriveled raisins. Add to that wind, the fact that we often drink less water in winter, and also that we're usually more sedentary — well, the situation for hair and skin can get a little bit dire.





Luckily, there are literally dozens of winter beauty products to help you get through the coldest months of the year without letting your skin and hair take a serious downturn. Check them out below.

1. Clinique Take The Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes For Face & Eyes

Clinique Take The Day Off Micellar Cleansing Towelettes For Face & Eyes, $14, Sephora.com





When skin is exceedingly dry, it can tend to be much more sensitive. These Clinique towelettes are the only wipes I've ever found that don't aggravate my already angry winter skin further. I can even shove them all over my contact-wearing dry eyes without the stinging pain that generally accompanies most eye makeup removers. At $14 for 50 wipes, the price is right on par with the leading drugstore competitors.

2. Ole Henriksen Uncover The Truth™ 3-in-1 Melting Cleanser





Ole Henriksen Uncover The Truth™ 3-in-1 Melting Cleanser, $32, Sephora.com





If you wear a ton of makeup that generally borders on drag queen-realness (like myself), then you know how important it is to properly remove your makeup so treatment products can properly absorb into sad, dry skin. I absolutely swear by this Ole Henriksen melting cleanser. Simply massage a nickel size amount onto dry skin. The oil-based product melts away even waterproof makeup. Wet your fingertips, and the oil transforms into a hydrating milk that washes all dirt and debris away while leaving the skin properly plump and hydrated. This cleanser is definitely one of my desert island products.

3. Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil

Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil, $48, Sephora.com





This gentle cleansing oil removes makeup without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Just apply one pump onto dry skin, and rinse off with warm water. Though it's an oil, it's extremely lightweight and doesn't leave behind a residue.

4. It Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup™ 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm

It Cosmetics Bye Bye Makeup™ 3-in-1 Cleansing Balm, $38, Sephora.com





This is the perfect winter weather cleansing balm for perennially dry girls. It can even double as a hydrating face mask if you leave it on 60 seconds. Safe for use on eyes and leaves even the most sensitive skin supple and radiant.

5. GlamGlow Thirstycleanse™ Daily Hydrating Cleanser

GlamGlow Thirstycleanse™ Daily Hydrating Cleanser, $39, Sephora.com





If you love a deep double cleanse, you know certain cleanser can leave you skin dry, tight, and raw during the rough winter months. This GlamGlow cleanser, however, transforms into a rich lather when in contact with water, which leaves the skin squeaky clean and thoroughly moisturized. They also last an extremely long time. Mine was still kicking after eight months and I used it once every single day.





6. Ole Henriksen The Clean Truth™ Foaming Cleanser



Ole Henriksen The Clean Truth™ Foaming Cleanser, $30, Sephora.com

Most foams will strip your skin of the tiniest amount of moisture it has left, knocking the pH level of the skin off balance. The Clean Truth™ Foaming Cleanser has antioxidants to strengthen the skin against the elements and carrot seed oil to soothe and replenish hydration. Your skin will feel refreshed, invigorated, and properly nourished.

7. Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser

Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser, $26, Sephora.com



The Greek yogurt in this foaming cleanser deeply nourishes and hydrates the skin, even relieving that dry, chapped redness that's symptomatic of winter winds. It also contains honeysuckle which has antibacterial benefits for those prone to breakouts.



8. CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser

CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser, $7.99, Target.com



CeraVe is a great simple cleanser at a great price point. It even works eczema and psoriasis-prone skin. Strong enough to clean skin while replenishing hydration, but not strong enough to remove makeup.

9. Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask

Peter Thomas Roth Cucumber Gel Mask, $52, Sephora.com



This mask is the perfect quick fix for raw, chapped skin. It soothes on contact and helps to hydrate immediately. Last week I used this on my chin where intense dry patches were forming, and after removing the skin has softened immensely.

10. Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask Dr. Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask, $46, The Hyaluronic Marine Hydrating Modeling Mask is equal parts bizarre and awesome. Just mix the two ingredients together to create a thick jelly paste, paint on to skin, let dry, and remove the now-firm blue mask in one fell swoop. The mask not only hydrates the skin, but helps to reduce the appearance of dry, uneven texture as well.

11. Erborian Bamboo Waterlock Mask Erborian Bamboo Waterlock Mask, $46, Sephora.com

This mask was my skin's savior last winter. Apply a thick layer and leave on for ten minutes as an instantaneously plumping and hydrating mask, or apply a thin layer at night as your last layer on skin care to lock in all the other products you've applied. 12. Boscia Tsubaki™ Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask

Boscia Tsubaki™ Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask, $34, Sephora.com

Boscia's Lumizing Black Mask has certainly been making it's rounds about the internet, so it's time the Deep Hydration Sleeping Mask has gotten its due. Camellia oil, rice bran oil, and Japanese sea kelp lock in hydration and luminosity overnight so the skin can fortify itself for the following day.

13. Fresh Rose Face Mask Fresh Rose Face Mask, $62, Sephora.com

The rose water in this Fresh Face Mask helps to soothe the skin and even out texture while the base of cucumber extract and aloe vera calm the skin and reduce redness. Each jar contains approximately two and a half roses.

14. Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetite Age-Defier™ Dr. Brandt Skincare Magnetite Age-Defier™, $75, Sephora.com This mask recently achieved viral fame on BuzzFeed and YouTube thanks to it's awesome removal procedure. But what many people don't know is that chamomile and lavender oil, which soothe and calm the skin, as well as a small percentage of silicone, which helps to temporarily smooth out any dry or rough patches.

15. Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Hydration Mask With Echinacea GreenEnvy™ Farmacy Honey Potion Renewing Hydration Mask With Echinacea GreenEnvy™, $75, Sephora.com

Well if that isn't the longest product name of all time. This mask is much less pretentious than the name makes it out to be. Honey is a natural humectant which has been used for skincare benefits since ancient times. The honey mask warms when it makes contact with the skin, and transforms into a rich cream with hydrates the skin inside and out.

16. Tony Moly Pureness 100 Hyaluronic Sheet Mask Tony Moly Pureness 100 Hyaluronic Sheet Mask, $4, Ulta.com

Tony Moly is unwavering when it comes to affordable sheet masks. The hyaluronic acid in this mask gives the skin an instant plump and glow. Definitely worth trying when you skin needs a quick fix.

17. No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask

No7 Beautiful Skin Hydration Mask, $16.99, Ulta.com

For $17, this mask is more than worth it. Cocoa butter immediately nourishes the skin, while ceramides help to strengthen the skin's surface for later. This product leaves the skin buttery smooth and ready for makeup application!

18. Caudalie Vinosource S.O.S. Thirst Quenching Serum



Caudalie Vinosource S.O.S. Thirst Quenching Serum, $49, Sephora.com



This serum perfectly sits under moisturizer and makeup, properly locking hydrating deep inside the skin without weighing heavily on top. Not only does it provide you with hydration today, it helps to reactivate your skin's ability to retain moisture over time. Perfect for even the most sensitive of skins.

19. Dr. Dennis Gross Clinical Concentrate Hydration Booster Dr. Dennis Gross Clinical Concentrate Hydration Booster, $68, Sephora.com

This little miracle droplet can be added into pretty much anything to add extra hydration. You can drop in into your current moisturizer, your serum, or even your primer. Perfect for the person who doesn't like to start a whole new skincare regime just because the weather decided to change.

20. Murad Hydro-Dynamic® Quenching Essence

Murad Hydro-Dynamic® Quenching Essence, $78, Sephora.com

This is one of my personal go-to's. It halts dry patches before they can even form. Mexican blue agave helps the skin to retain moisture while glycolic acid exfoliates dead cells from the skin's surface. Not only does it leave my skin's thirst quenched, it also helps to improve the texture and remove any areas that would catch on to my cosmetic products.



21. SK-Il Facial Treatment Essence SK-II Facial Treatment Essence, $179, Sephora.com

This essence has its own cult following. Pitera, the main ingredient in this product, helps to stimulate the skins own processes, promoting cell turnover and hydration retention. It also pulls other products that follow deeper into the skin, allowing them to work more effectively. It's a steep price, but there are rave reviews to back it up.

22. May Coop Raw Sauce May Coop Raw Sauce, $43, Sephora.com

Definitely a price point that's easier to digest if you're just starting to get in to essences. This tremendous bottle lasts for months. The molecules of the maple tree sap in this formula are the same size as bodily fluids (even smaller than water) which allows for nearly instantaneous absorption. Just like the SK-II Essence, the Raw Sauce gives skin an instant boost of hydration and draws whatever serums that follow deeper into the skin.

23. Kate Somerville DermalQuench™ Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment

Kate Sommerville DermalQuench™ Liquid Lift Advanced Wrinkle Treatment, $95

When skin is dryer, fine lines and wrinkles can be much more visible. This contraption provides a spa-like within your own home. Hyaluronic acid and oxygen are blown into the skin, giving instantaneously plumping and moisturizing results.

24. Lush Ultra Balm







This product is the ultimate multitasker. Jojoba oil locks moisture into the skin while rose wax soothes irritations. It'll help heal dry patches and chapped skin, it'll tame flyaways, it'll protect new tattoos, and it'll even hydrate and repair chapped lips. Perfect for travel on dry, stuffy flights.

25. Amore Pacific Intensive Vitalizing Eye Essence Amore Pacific Intensive Vitalizing Eye Essence, $95, Sephora.com

This clicky-pen, essence-based eye cream is an instant shot of hydration. It's lightweight, so it won't emulsify your color corrector, but it's moisturizing enough that you won't get caked up concealer lines either. Extra added bonus: hyacinth extract, caffeine, and the cooling rollerball tip help to instantaneously de-puff for results you can see immediately.

26. Clinique All About Eyes™ Rich

Clinique All About Eyes™ Rich, $32, Sephora.com



Does your under eye area get super dry and patchy? Are you sensitive to almost everything? Then Clinique All About Eyes Rich is the perfect match for you. It's rich without being suffocating and less likely to cause any type of allergic reaction. It's even ophthalmologist tested!

27. Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream Fresh Rose Hydrating Eye Gel Cream, $41, Sephora.com

What even is a gel cream, you may ask? Ingredients like rose oil, rose water, bambara groundnut, cucumber, and hyaluronic acid help to hydrate like a cream, while the lightweight texture allows the product to be absorbed quickly, like a gel.

28. Yes To Coconut Ultra Hydrating Overnight Eye Balm Yes To Coconut Ultra Hydrating Overnight Eye Balm, $15.99, Ulta.com

We all know coconut oil is pretty much the answer for everything. Pair it with shea butter and argan oil for the ultimate indulgent eye balm that will leave your dry skin soft, supple, and begging for more.

29. Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence Toner





Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence, $68, Sephora.com



This moisturizing toner is actually a miracle product. Spray is before serum for increased hydration and absorption, or spray it after makeup as the ultimate dry-skin setting spray. If your skin has a tendency to crack or break apart your complexion products, this spray will seamlessly and effortlessly mend your makeup back together while providing an airbrushed effect. Definitely one of the top products (if not the top product) on this list.

30. Caudalie Grape Water

Caudalie Grape Water, $22, Sephora.com

This product consists of only three ingredients: simply grape water, grape juice, and nitrogen. This magical power of three instantaneously boosts skin's hydration by 127% and reduces skin sensitivity by 61%. It even helps to calm allergic reactions and rosacea. Katy Perry herself uses it as a part of her nighttime routine. I knew wine was good, but this is extra.

31. Tony Moly Pocket Bunny Mist

Tony Moly Pocket Bunny Mist, $15, Ulta.com



If the packaging doesn't win your heart, the effectiveness certainly will. This little critter will set your makeup while depositing long-lasting hydration. Aloe vera even helps to calm chapped winter skin. Cute and efficient.

32. Tatcha Indigo Soothing Triple Recovery Cream

Tatcha Indigo Soothing Triple Recovery Cream, $135, Sephora.com



33. First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration, $30, Sephora.com

A heavy cream that contains colloidal oatmeal at a price point that's perhaps a bit easier to swallow. It increases hydration in the skin up to 169% instantaneously upon application. Definitely the best for your buck when it comes to a moisturizer that seriously moisturizers.

34. Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream Eucerin Advanced Repair Cream, $12.79, HarmonDiscount.com

Great, simple product for sensitive and irritated skin. It gets the job done without any fragrances, dyes, or parabens. Perfect to heal spontaneous and temporary dry patches.

35. Neosporin Ezcema Essentials Daily Care Moisturizer Neosporin Eczema Essentials Daily Moisturizing Cream, $9.39,Target.com

An extremely affordable, intensely healing moisturizer with a dry skin savior: colloidal oatmeal. This moisturizer provides instant relief for those suffering from extreme dry or chapped patches, and it helps to repair the skin over time.

36. Caudalie Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet Caudalie Vinosource Moisturizing Sorbet, $39,Sephora.com

Just the best darn moisturizer for makeup application. Many intensely moisturizing creams can emulsify (or break apart) your makeup if you apply your products immediately after. This moisturizer hydrates immediately and even helps foundation to sit more beautifully on the skin. Grape water and grape seed polyphenol moisturize the skin and protect against free radical damage. Not only is it perfect for sensitive skin, it also helps to reduce that sensitivity over time!

37. Korres Greek Yoghurt Advanced Nourishing Sleeping Facial Korres Greek Yoghurt Advanced Nourishing Sleeping Facial, $45,Sephora.com

Greek yoghurt: good for your tummy, even better for your face. Greek yoghurt is an age-old Greek remedy for hydrating and soothing extremely tired, damaged, and sensitive skin. It feels luxurious, smells luxurious, and is the ultimate quick fix for inflamed, angry dermis. Wear it overnight and wake up with the smoothest, most hydrated skin.

38. Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil, $105,Sephora.com

If you read a few makeup blogs, you must have heard of this product by now. Everyone and their mother swears by this product because it truly is the holy grail. Blue tansy and German chamomile essential oil soothe and hydrate sensitive skin and help to calm redness immediately and overtime. Extra added bonus: trans-retinoic acid ester complex helps to refine texture, pores, dry patches, fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, and dullness.

39. It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream™ Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream It Cosmetics Confidence In A Cream™ Transforming Moisturizing Super Cream, $48, Sephora.com It Cosmetics: not just for informercials anymore. This cream, developed by plastic surgeons, quickly absorbs into the skin, hydrating it immediately. It also helps to boost the skin's natural regenerative cycle, which tends to take a dip with age (causing dryness, dullness, and wrinkles). It helps to moisturize and retexturize.

40. Dr. Jart Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer Dr. Jart Water Drop Hydrating Moisturizer, $36, Sephora.com

Possibly the coolest moisturizer texture of all time. Squeezes out like a cream but, as soon as you touch it, it reduces to a water-like consistency. It's like a tall drink of water for your skin. Great for oily-skinned people experiencing temporary dryness, or dry-skinned people who hate the feel of a heavy cream on their face in the morning.

41. J.One Hana Cream

J.One Hana Cream, $50, Sephora.com

Another extremely cool delivery system. This moisturizer comes packaged in little pre-proportioned capsules that control how much you apply on to your skin. They're tiny little pearls that you burst between your fingers before rubbing onto your face. Macadamia and sunflower oils nourish and hydrate the skin while fullerene plumps and brightens dull skin.

42. Too Cool For School Egg Mellow Cream





Too Cool For School Egg Mellow Cream, $36, Sephora.com



This moisturizer is super rich, yet it glides onto the skin seamlessly and absorbs quickly. Egg yolk extract, egg white extract, and inka omega oil intensely hydrate and soothe the skin, providing a supple appearance and feel. Plus, it smells like cake batter.

43. Boscia Tsubaki™ Beauty Oil Boscia Tsubaki™ Beauty Oil, $46, Sephora.com

Tsubaki, aka camellia oil, is an ingredient included in many Japanese skincare products for ages, known for providing the skin with flawless radiance and youthful glow. This oil boosts the skin's natural collagen product and hydrates the skin for a day-long dewy look.

44. Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb Belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb, $38, Sephora.com Aqua Bomb made a huge splash on the market this past year but, if you're dry-skinned, you may be missing out on the hard-core hydrating powers of the Moisturizing Bomb. It provides up to 26 hours of moisture, which is more than any human should ever need (because, really, we should all moisturize at least once a day).

45. Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Face Cream, $40, Sephora.com

This beautiful moisturizer immediately smooths the skin surface texture. Time-release technology ensures that your skin stays hydrated for a full 24 hours. Hyaluronic acid and rose water hydrate, soothe, and retains the skin's moisture. It's super soft, super supple, and smells like a spa.

46. Clinique Pep-Start HydroBlur Moisturizer Clinique Pep-Start HydroBlur Moisturizer, $29.50, Sephora.com

HydroBlur provides matte moisture, which sounds absolutely insane but actually works. Upon application, the skin is immediately hydrated while dimethicone (an ingredient commonly found in primers) blurs pores, fine lines, and other imperfections. Perfect for those mornings when you just don't have time for that extra makeup step.

47. Algenist Splash Absolute Hydration Replenishing Gel Moisturizer Algenist Splash Absolute Hydration Replenishing Gel Moisturizer, $58, Sephora.com

This moisturizer is gatorade for your skin. Red microalgae polysaccharide, alguronic acid, and electrolytes restore the skin's hydration levels. Perfect for that day-after-drinking skin.

48. Cetaphil Daily Moisturizing Lotion Cetaphil Daily Moisturizing Lotion, $13.99, Ulta.com Ah Cetaphil. Always available. Always a solid choice. Fragrance free and perfect for sensitive skin.

49. Burt's Bees Renewal Night Cream Burt's Bees Renewal Night Cream, $19.99, Ulta.com

This drug store night cream is 98.9% natural, which is kind of fantastic. Hibiscus and apple extract lock in moisture. Super rich and not at all greasy.

50. Lush Skin Drink Facial Moisturizer Lush Skin Drink Facial Moisturizer, $25.95, Lush.com

Rose petal extract, avocado, and aloe vera calm and hydrate the skin immediately, leaving it soft and supple. Rose oil also helps to brighten the skin, lessening dark spots and acne scarring over time. Like with all Lush products, this moisturizer contains natural ingredients and is not tested on animals.

51. Lush Celestial Facial Moisturizer Lush Celestial Facial Moisturizer, $25.95, Lush.com

Perfect for dry, irritated, flakey, sensitive skin. Cocoa butter soothes and moisturizes while vanilla water, almond oil, and almond milk smooth the skin. Definitely a decadent cream for those who need a little overnight boost.

52. Bite Agave Lip Mask Bite Agave Lip Mask, $26, Sephora.com

A super thick, super rich leave-on lip mask that actually repairs chapped, dry lips. Leave a thick layer of this sucker on over night and wake up with a perfectly smooth pout. It also comes in three colors if you plan on applying a little in the morning before you run off to work. In addition to agave, it also contains jojoba oil and the powerful antioxidant trans-resveratrol.

53. Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Lip Balm Too Cool For School Dinoplatz Lip Balm, $15, Sephora.com

These super cute lip tins have drawings of dinosaurs on them, enough to delight anyone's inner child. They come in six-tinted shades, which give the lips a freshly bitten look. Argan oil and primrose oil hydrate the lip and promote anti-aging.

54. Kari Gran Color Lip Whip Kari Gran Color Lip Whip, $15, Sephora.com

One cannot even begin to describe how absolutely luxurious this product makes the lips feel. The whipped, mousse-y texture is light and airy, hydrating the lip without being overly shiny, sticky, or tacky. Camellia oil and calendula pil hydrate while beeswax helps the lips retain moisture. It comes in five pigmented colors, one sheer pink balm, and one natural tone.

55. Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter

Josie Maran Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter, $35, Sephora.com



Argan oil, shea butter, white tea extract, and avocado oil give the skin a heavenly soft feel. The whipped consistency quickly absorbs into the skin without leaving a residue, perfect for those dry winter mornings when you need to shower, hydrate, and put on your pants without excess moisture gluing them to your body.

56. Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, $45, Sephora.com

Though this product was initially intended for, well... your bum bum, slathering this tropical smelling goodness all over your body will still give you the same amazing benefits. Cupuaçu butter, açaí, and coconut oil condition the skin for a super-touchable feel. Guaraná, which contains one of the most powerful forms of caffeine on the planet, firms the skin for resistance so tight you can bounce a quarter off of it.

57. Jergens Hydrating Coconut Milk Body Cream Jergens Hydrating Coconut Milk Body Cream, $6.99, Ulta.com

A quick trip to the tropics for a fraction of the price. It's immediately hydrating upon contact, leaving the skin moisturized but not greasy. A tiny bit goes a very long way.

58. Caudalie Vine Body Butter Caudalie Vine Body Butter, $34, Sephora.com

The Cadillac of all body butters. Grape seed oils moisturize and grape seed polyphenols provide antioxidant power. Fair-trade shea butter provides the ultimate nourishment. It's perfect for application immediately after shaving to calm and soothe dry, irritated skin. It smells like a ritzy spa in the best way. Applying this product is a transcendent experience.

59. IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel IGK Rich Kid Coconut Oil Gel, $27, Sephora.com

This nearly weightless, coconut oil-based formula moisturizes and conditions while the gel gives texture for that cool-girl lived-in hair. Such a fascinating formula that achieves exactly what it promises.

60. TIGI Bed Head Colour Goddess Miracle Treatment Mask TIGI Bed Head Colour Goddess Miracle Treatment Mask, $18.99, Ulta.com

If you hair is damaged and frizzy from over processing and/or tool use, this little guy will bring your hair back to a healthy, stable hydration. Plus, it smells divine. 61. Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Oil

Living Proof No Frizz Nourishing Oil, $20, Sephora.com



This oil actually mimics the hairs natural oil which, when applied to the ends to the hair, hydrates and nourishes without weighing down the hair. Living Proof's OFPMA technology also helps to block the frizz that generally accompanies dry, brittle hair.

62. Unwash Hydrating Mask Unwash Hydrating Hair Mask, $34, Ulta.com

Unwash is a pretty revolutionary brand over all. It's a brand that will actually get you hair truly clean and truly hydrated. Organic argan oil and hydrolyzed quinoa tame frizz, smooth the hair cuticle, repairs, and moisturizes from softer, happier hair.

63. DevaCurl SuperCream™ Coconut Curl Styler DevaCurl SuperCream™ Coconut Curl Styler, $28, Sephora.com

If you have curly or coiled hair, this product will be your best friend. Even though it moisturizes, it won't weight down curls and it will help to boost your hair's volume. Coconut oil moisturizes and corn starch controls frizz. It's a delicious meal for your hair!

64. Carol's Daughter® Black Vanilla Moisture And Shine Hydrating Conditioner Carol's Daughter® Black Vanilla Moisture and Shine Hydrating Conditioner, $7.99, Target.com Shea butter and biotin smooth and repair damaged hair without sacrificing life and lift. This conditioner gently and effectively restores hair's natural moisture.

65. Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner



Drybar Detox Dry Conditioner, $23, Sephora.com

This spray is pretty rad. It's a leave in conditioner that hydrates and smooths, but feels completely dry to the touch, quite like dry shampoo. Argan oil and mango butter smooth and soothe the hair.

66. Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Bumble and Bumble Hairdresser's Invisible Oil, $40, Sephora.com

Six-different, super lightweight oils hydrate and soften the hair. Most importantly, heat protectants and UVA and UVB filters protect the hair from heat styling and future damage.

67. Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water

Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water, $32, Sephora.com



This little spray packs a powerful punch. You can use it as a primer to hydrate the skin before makeup application, and you can use it to set makeup for a more skin-like finish. Even spray it throughout the day for an extra-added boost of hydration.

68. Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, $44, Sephora.com

The coconut water-derived polysaccharide in this product not only hydrates, but also mimics synthetic smoothing ingredients without the pore-clogging effects. Coconut fruit, coconut milk, coconut water, coconut polysaccharides, and coconut extract provide the ultimate, hydrating coconut experience.

69. Too Faced Hangover Replenishing Face Primer Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer, $32, Sephora.com



70. Hourglass N°28 Primer Serum With coconut water as the main ingredient in this product, this primer not only hydrates the skin immediately, but it also helps to improve the hydration and smoothness of the skin over time. Great for those dry-skinned persons who are moisturizer-reluctant. Hourglass N°28 Primer Serum, $65, Sephora.com Hourglass's Mineral Veil Primer may be making the rounds on YouTube, but if you're dry, this oil-blend primer serum is probably more your speed. There are 10 essential oils, 10 plant-based oils, and 4 vitamins in this primer (adding up to the titular 28). It's super moisturizing and will prevent your skin from drinking in your foundation throughout the day.

71. Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Oil Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Oil, $42, Sephora.com

Smashbox has always been a primer revolutionary. This specific oil primer sits on top of the skin to blur texture and pores (like the rest of their iconic Photo Finish line) and goes deep down to nourish the skin from the inside out. Calming and soothing chamomile and lavender are among the 15 plant oils in this skin-saving product.