This Furry Manicure Looks Like The Grinch & Twitter Can't Handle It — PHOTO
If there's one thing Twitter is always good for, it's providing us with the internet's GIF-laden hot takes on, well, everything. And though Twitter is rarely in consensus, users have come together this holiday season to share a collective "WTF?" over a unique furry nail nail inspiration tweet from beauty blogger @BeauTuts.
The blogger's tweet featured a set of furry green nails, a nod to the furry nail trend that's been making the rounds this year. This particular image inspired a rush of responses — some people are surprised furry nails are even a thing.
Though we’re probably safe from furry nails replacing our beloved chrome as 2016’s must-have manicure, the look has already broken into the fashion world. Libertine featured faux fur nails in its spring/summer show, and according to Cosmopolitan, the show's style director, Jan Arnold, wanted to use the pink puffs to give the model an eye-catching "split-style" manicure, since the faux fur nails were paired with jewels.
"Don't match your nails, contrast them," Arnold told Cosmo. "Mix the colors, mix the textures."
The forest-green to light-moss-green ombré pom faux fur nails @BeauTuts shared certainly bring both texture and color. But while the fashion accoutrements may have been intended as a cute (and functionally warm!) Christmas must-have, or to remind a wearer of tranquil wandering among winter trees, Twitter users can only see one thing: Christmas's mortal enemy, the perpetually angry and furry-fingered Grinch.
And their responses are comedy gold.
13. But perhaps the best response came from @BeauTuts herself:
Whether you like them or not, you have to admit these furry green nails obviously have the power to bring out the Grinch in all of us.
Image: Universal Pictures