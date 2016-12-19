Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Baby Special Foreshadowed Their Recent Drama

I'm not gonna lie, I could not help reading and watching every part of the latest Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna drama as it went down on pretty much every social media channel. As a reminder: Rob took to Snapchat and Instagram to claim that Chyna moved out, took their newborn baby with her, and left him — meaning that the couple could be done for good this time. (Bustle has reached out to both stars' reps for comment, but hasn't heard back at this time.) I hate to be naive, but I would honestly be pretty shocked if the breakup rumors are true. I mean, Rob and Chyna's baby was just born a month ago and Christmas is coming up. Needless to say, I was seriously caught off guard by Rob's claims, but there were some signs that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna were headed for trouble during their special that aired on E! Sunday night.

Drama aside, I really am rooting for these two to make it. I may be in the teeny minority on this one, but as a longtime viewer of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I have always wanted the best for Rob. Unfortunately, it was so awkward watching the cuteness of the Rob & Chyna's baby special knowing how things transpired on Sunday. From Rob's sad videos where he alleged Chyna left him to the since-deleted memes he posted about her and everything in between, it honestly felt like this baby special was a bit tainted. Nevertheless, you know what they say, "hindsight is 20/20." So now that Rob alleges that Chyna left him, it's interesting to look at the special — which was filmed previously — and see that there were some red flags in their relationship.

1. They Couldn't Agree On Where To Live

Every couple/family is different in regard to their living situation, but the fact that these two could not even come to some sort of agreement about where they should live before and after the baby was born is a pretty big deal. The lack of a stable living situation must have added a lot of stress to their already complicated dynamic.

2. Rob's Family Wasn't Present At The Baby Shower

Yes, I'm sure that it was important for the Kardashian/Jenner family to appear at Paris Fashion Week, but it just really isn't a good look. I feel like they should have found another date for the baby shower, or the girls could have Skyped in, or just something to support Rob and welcome Blac Chyna and the baby.

3. Chyna Was Cautious Of Her Mom Being Around Kris

It's totally natural for any person to be nervous about the merging of two families, especially when it comes to the Kardashian/Jenners. Nevertheless, Chyna seemed terrified of her mother Tokyo Toni interacting with Kris Jenner and cited her mom's history of rants about Rob's family — especially Kylie Jenner.

4. The Family Awkwardness

Don't get me wrong, everyone was putting in a genuine effort to be nice. From Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian to Kris to Chyna, all of them were really trying their best, but it just seemed like a lot of effort. I couldn't help wondering if it should really be that tough to be together. Sure, these things take time, but there is just no denying the awkwardness when these people got together in the same room.

5. Rob Considered Changing The Baby Name After Some Mean Tweets

It seemed like Rob was joking, but he did mention wanting to change Dream's name after some haters made fun of it on Twitter. Like I said, I'm sure he was just kidding, but the fact that Rob checks out the social media commentary about his life and relationship and considers letting it affect his decisions is concerning.



It is tough to tell what will end up happening with Rob and Chyna. These two have had a lot of ups and downs in the short time they've been together. Hopefully they find a peaceful way to resolve their issues for themselves and their family sooner rather than later.

