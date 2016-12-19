Here's Your Daily Horoscope For December 19, 2016

We’re constantly fascinated by what our zodiac sign says about our lives, whether it's which signs are most compatible, the best sex positions for each sign, or how each sign handles conflict in relationships. That's why Bustle has enlisted Mecca Woods, a New York City-based Astrologer of MyLifeCreated.com to tell us all about how astrology is affecting our lives each day. Today's topic: your daily horoscope for December 19, 2016.

With Mars (action) moving into in hazy Pisces in the early hours of the morning, followed by Mercury beginning its retrograde through cautious Capricorn (until Jan 8), now’s not the time for moving full speed ahead with new commitments, projects, or opportunities. While Mars is a go-getter kind of planet, in Pisces it tends to avoid direct action (and conflict) while Mercury retrograde can easily muddle plans and information. Though with the Moon (feelings) still in analytical Virgo, this is a good time to reflect on what may not be working in our lives and look to ways we can improve it or release it as the Moon connects with Mercury and transformative Pluto (also in Capricorn) by the early evening. With Mercury retrograde; the theme of reviewing, refining, and releasing is one that we’ll see repeated again and again over the next few weeks as we move into the new year.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

If there’s something about your current career trajectory that you want to improve, especially where it pertains to those that you work with, this is a good time to reflect on how you plan on making those improvements. On another note, when it comes to your health — it’s time to ramp up the self-care. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may be re-inspired today to pursue a dream or vision that you may have put on the back-burner. Though this is one of those times where sitting on it for a little while before acting on anything works in your favor. Review your game plan and figure out the best way to move forward. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It’s time to rethink what stability means to you. What do your financial plans look like? Do you have life insurance in place? Health insurance? How will you get out of debt? Are you happy where you’re living? Do you need to make more of an effort with your career? Just a few questions to get you started.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There’s something that you may need to discuss with your partner (whether romantic or professional) that you both need to review or reconsider. There’s also a good chance that part of this discussion will also focus on way you can improve the communication between you. Actively listen.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

If something’s not working when it comes to your relationship to money or your relationship to your job, this is a good day to begin looking for solutions to fix what’s wrong. On a similar note, it’s time for you to better value your health and well-being. Exercising a little discipline can is a good way to start.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Could you be involved in a love affair that seems to be more trouble than its worth? Consider this a good time for you to review whether this person is helping you to become a better you or just draining you. Know that when you honor your own needs, it become much easier to tell the difference.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may find yourself in your feelings today as something from your past could resurface or an old wound could be reopened. However, instead of dwelling on what’s wrong; consider this your moment to address what happened and begin the process of healing. Go easy on yourself. This too shall pass.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

If you’re feeling the urge to reconnect with a friend or someone you know, don’t be surprised. In fact, now would be a good time to reach out to this person as they could be the gateway you need to bring a creative vision forward. Pay attention to synchronicity and déjà vu feelings. Good stuff is brewing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

It’s a good time to begin rethinking your career and financial goals. What do you want to accomplish in the next year? What didn’t work so well this year that you can improve for the next? How can you keep better track of the money you spend and pull in? It’s time for some introspection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)



It’s time to rethink your current direction. Are you headed where you want to go? At the pace you want? Take things slowly for now, but know that this is the perfect time to refine your strategy and reset your map. And no, your compass isn’t broken. You know what you need and where to go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It’s time for a little self-reflection; the quiet kind where you take a break from the world around you and journal your thoughts down or meditate, or let your thoughts vibe to music. As you reflect, you may want to think about the theme of power— namely how you might be giving it away. Get your due.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Your motivation to kick butt and take names should be at an all-time high today, which means this is the perfect time to reflect on where you’ve been and where you want to go. Channel this buzz into planning and prepping for what’s to come. An old friend or acquaintance could be a source of support.

