When Is The Kylie Shop Restocking Online? Park Yourself At Your Computer At This Date & Time

If you were shut out of purchasing Kylie Jenner-branded merch when her digital Kylie Shop launched (and subsequently sold out of most items) on Saturday, Dec. 10, it's time to rejoice. Kylie Jenner is restocking the online Kylie Shop. Limited quantities of all items are being replenished, so that means the black satin bomber featuring the Kylie Cosmetics lips logo, the self-referential graphic tees, the hoodies, the thongs, the socks, and more will be available for purchase again. When is the online Kylie Jenner Shop restocking?

The digital Kylie Shop is restocking on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. PT, which is 1 p.m. ET. Since the merch will be available in limited supply and there was a shopping frenzy surrounding the launch, you will want to park yourself by your computer about 10 minutes before the on-sale. The physical pop-up shop in Southern California is hustling and bustling with shoppers this holiday season and is also selling Kylie Cosmetics products.

Below is the brand's Instagram post, featuring Jenner herself rocking one of her shirts and cradling one of the Kylie iPhone cases, the latter of which was one of the few items that did not sell out upon launch, in her signature mirror selfie pose.

[Embed]

Got that? 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET today! If you were eyeing some of the pieces or want to grab a gift for the Kylie-phile in your life, this is the way to do it. While you may not get the merch in time for Christmas, better later than never or not at all, right?

[Embed]

Jenner also confirmed the digital restock on her personal Instagram. She appears to be wearing the satin bomber. There is no word or indication if this restock is the only one planned or if the digital shop will continue to be replenished beyond the holidays.

[Embed]

What will you get? Maybe this graphic tee?



[Embed]

Undies?

[Embed]

Kylie Cosmetics branded stuff?

Good luck!

Images: The Kylie Shop/Instagram (1); Kylie Jenner/Instagram (4)

