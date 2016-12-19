Why Did Amanda Stanton & Josh Murray Break Up? The 'Bachelor In Paradise' Pair May Have Called It Quits

Someone needs to get in touch with Evan Bass and Carly Waddell and make sure they're doing OK, because they appear to be the last Bachelor in Paradise Season 3 couple standing. But why did Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray allegedly break up? (Bustle has reached out to their representatives for comment, but have yet to receive a response.) Neither half of the couple has issued anything like an official statement as of yet — their split was confirmed by US Weekly "sources", so take that as you will — which is a little unusual and makes me wonder. I mean, when Lace Morris and Grant Kemp announced their breakup last month, they did it as a unit, underlining the fact that it was mutual and praising each other's good qualities. In contrast, Stanton and Murray's split has been rumored for days now with no confirmation from the couple themselves.

It's impossible for me to talk about a Josh Murray breakup without remembering the last public Josh Murray breakup, between him and Andi Dorfman. That one spawned a whole book, and some troubling allegations from Dorfman about Murray's behavior toward her. For his part, Murray has denied Dorfman's allegations, but, because of his history with Dorfman, I can't help but feel like the cause behind reported Murray's split with Stanton might have been a conflict of personalities.

Then again, one of the more boilerplate issues, like opposite schedules or things moving too fast, could have been a factor as well. Especially in the case of the latter, given that Murray and Stanton were engaged and living together within months of their first meeting on BIP.

Whatever the true cause of their alleged split, you can glean some clues from social media that imply it wasn't a harmonious break up. For example, there's this hard subtweet from Amanda Stanton...

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/amandastantonnn/status/810059218619219968]

Or this screenshot from Josh Murray's Instagram story, which seems to show him driving back to Atlanta with all of his belongings — and adorable pup — in the back seat...

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/RealitySteve/status/810177150573809664]

Or this photo that Murray posted of himself with Stanton's daughter Kinsey, sparking suspicion that he and her mother might have parted ways...

[Embed]

There's a lot of information to be had and speculated on out there if you want to look for it. While I wait for some kind of statement from these former lovebirds, I'll be patch-working together a quilt of context clues to try to piece out what allegedly went wrong.