A Timeline Of Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Breakup Since This Drama Is Confusing AF

It's not a stretch to say that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship is complicated at the best of times. But at the worst of times — when both parties take to social media in what inevitably becomes a tangled mess of "he said, she said," hacked Instagrams, and deleted posts — things can get confusing AF. That's why, in the wake of the reality couple's most recent relationship drama, a ~Kardashian-Chyna timeline of events~ is here to make the social media mess a little less complicated and a little more organized. Just a fair warning: When you're wading through a sea of Kardashian drama, you might want to bring a life preserver.

Over the weekend, Kardashian and Chyna appeared to have called it quits just one month after their daughter Dream was born — lashing out in the most public of ways, via social media. Bustle has reached out to their reps for comment on the news that the split and Kardashian's claim that Chyna left his home with their daughter and her son, but has not yet heard back. Both parties took to Instagram and Snapchat to detail various aspects of the breakup, including Kardashian's claim that Chyna left his home and took their daughter (and her son King Cairo) with her. In the ensuing drama since, you can only expect it's a mess.

Read on for the full timeline of events below.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Chyna claims her Instagram was hacked, hackers post screenshots of alleged texts from Chyna calling Kardashian "fat," "lazy," and "insecure"

[Embed] The drama kicked off when Chyna took to a different Instagram account to claim her @blacchyna h andle was hacked by trolls , who then proceeded to post alleged screenshots of texts from Chyna to friends, rappers, and her lawyer.

"Imma give Rob 1 year to get it together . Or I'm gone," one of the alleged screenshots read, claiming to be a text to her friend Treasure. "I don't wanna treat him like Tyga but I will."



Another alleged screenshot shows Treasure allegedly assuring her friend that "everything will fall into place," but Kardashian "just needs to be motivated. What the f*ck will motivate him? It's crazy." "Idk," Chyna allegedly responded in a series of texts back. "Nothing. He's lazy. Fat. Insecure."

Kardashian Snapchats that Chyna left him, claims it's not a publicity stunt

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/FreddyAmazin/status/810302057836068864]

Taking to Snapchat, Kardashian gave fans a tour of their empty home — claiming that Chyna left him and took their newborn daughter, Dream, and her son, King, along with all of the kids' things (and the food from the pantry). He posted several of these videos on his Instagram account, as well, along with memes of the entire situation. He also posted a collage of photos of Dream. They have all since been deleted.

"Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can't believe she did this to me. And this isn't for some ratings this is my real life so please understand I'm just being open right now," he captioned one of the Instagram videos, according to E! News. "Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn't explain all this here. And with Chyna's messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken."

Chyna allegedly retaliates on her new Instagram account

[Embed]

According to Us Weekly, Chyna — on her new @_blacchynala Instagram account — allegedly blamed Kardashian for her Insta being hacked and said that she is "done" with their relationship. This post has since been deleted.



"I'M DONE ! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It's so SAD & PATHETIC how low he'd stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help!" Chyna allegedly wrote.

"He self medicates which makes it worse. I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning!" she reportedly said. "It's Chy here I got my own!!! I was doing swell before I got with him! I got him out of khloe's house, helped him lose all that f*cking weight for him to do nothing & gain it all back!"

[Embed]

"Honestly it's only so much a person can take. Everyone has tried to help Rob. I've gone beyond to help & so has his family! He's been diagnosed and clinically depressed for 4yrs," Chyna allegedly claimed. "I'm done with the situation until he gets help. I have no longer have time to feed into Robert's shenanigans I have 2 children & myself to fend for. What hurts the most is watching him do this to me knowing my last situation and promising to never put me through it. Especially after our child is only 1 month. I hope he gets the medical help he needs. If you have ever dealt with a bipolar/depressed person you unders[tand]."



Sunday, Dec. 18

Kardashian and Chyna fight on Instagram

[Embed]

Kardashian reportedly shared a photo of Dream appearing to giving a thumbs-up, along with the caption, "really miss this girl,,, never felt so in love with someone the way I do with you Dream! Look she has her thumbs up. Never thought a woman would try to take my happiness when all I wanted was to make her Happy. Man this is awful. Closing my eyes cuz this is draining."



According to Us Weekly, Chyna then allegedly commented the photo:



"Rob stop it man ! I sent u this pic !!!!!!”

Kardashian's alleged response? "u texting me on my comment section on here proving my point even more. U blocked me and it’s f*cked up and I’m heart broken. I loved every inch of you."



The photo has since been deleted.

Chyna's mom allegedly reacts to their breakup on Instagram — and provides hope for fans

[Embed]

The Shade Room claims to have screenshot an Instagram comment from Chyna's mom, Tokio Toni , in which she allegedly claims that Kardashian is "emotionally disturbed" and has "many many personal issues," and that she has encouraged him to seek therapy. At the end of the lengthy post, however, she states that "at the end of the day, they will still be together."





"I have spoken to Rob and asked him to get therapy but yet he have not seeked it yet," Toni allegedly said. "At the end of the day they will still be together, I promise you. Rob just have to get Mr. Insecure off of his back!"







Bustle has reached out to Tokyo Toni for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Chyna drums up publicity for Rob & Chyna

[Embed]

On her new Insta, Chyna posted a preview of Sunday night's Rob & Chyna baby special, writing, "Everything would be explained after the show tonight." Hmmm.

Rob & Chyna airs, but does not address the most recent drama



[Embed]

Though the special had its own drama, it did not discuss the most recent development in Rob and Chyna's relationship. (And contrary to Chyna's earlier post, nothing was explained after the show.)



Until the next development... my prediction? They'll be back together by Christmas.

