"Never My President" Will Not Sustain The Anti-Donald Trump Movement

Now that the Electoral College has voted, there is no more ambiguity — Donald Trump really will become president on Jan. 20. But for some of his opponents, even if he is officially the president of the United States, he will never be one they can support, or even legitimize. The #NeverMyPresident hashtag has been trending on Twitter since the electoral vote was completed and the last vestiges of doubt about Trump's impending inauguration disappeared.

Of course, Trump's opponents can and should say whatever they want on Twitter (or anywhere else). In this country, it's easy to say whatever you want about the government and its legitimacy, and just as easy for people to ignore whatever you say. But if you're going to use the hashtag, it's important to understand the full scale of what that could mean.



