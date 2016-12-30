7 Skin Care Ingredients We Started Caring About In 2016
We can choose to remember 2016 for a lot of pretty meh reasons, or we can choose to remember it as the year we smartened up about skin care. In the last 12 months, we've started caring about ingredients in our skin care that we never even thought twice about before.
Even if you were always a strict five-step-morning-and-night-routine kind of person, chances are this routine changed at least a little bit based on what we've learned about skin care this year. Partly because of advances in technology and partly because of the zillions of brilliant beauty bloggers and journalists on the internet, we now know so much more than ever before about what we're putting on our faces.
We have so much information on the best practices and ingredients (and best diets, best lifestyle choices, and sleep patterns) to help us get #flawless skin that it was only a matter of time before all of these things were bottled up and sold on drugstore shelves.
Here are seven skin care ingredients everyone really started caring about in 2016 (let's be honest, had you ever even heard of the phrase "glycolic acid" before this year?) and the best products that you can test them out in if you haven't yet for even better skin in 2017.
1. Glycolic Acid
We've been hearing about glycolic acid peels ever since Samantha Jones left her dermatologist's office looking like beef carpaccio, but this year it hit the mainstream market in the form of at-home treatments. The acid reacts with the top layer of skin to help get rid of dead cells, and leaves you with brighter skin and less visible dark spots.
2. Vitamin C
Drunk Elephant C-Firma Day Serum,
3. Hyaluronic Acid
Youth To The People Age Prevention Serum, $26, youthtothepeople.com
You may have noticed that this year, moisturizers everywhere were suddenly bragging about their hyaluronic acid content. But what exactly is HA? According to the folks over at Into The Gloss, hyaluronic Acid is a sugar molecule that we all already have naturally occurring in our skin that helps keeps things in our bodies (like our joints) lubricated. It's great at retaining moisture (which is basically what it does in our bodies) and can hold up to 1,000 times its weight in water.
4. Collagen
Murad Rapid Collagen Infusion, $84, Sephora.com
5. Adaptogens
Beauty Dust, $30, MoonJuiceShops.com
6. Sea Water
Sea Water, $55, SusanCiminelli.com
7. Gold
Tatcha Gold Camellia Nourishing Lip Balm, $34, Sephora.com