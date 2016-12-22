15 Plus Size Pajamas For New Year's Day To Look Cute When You Lounge On Your Day Off

Christmas may be right around the corner, and you've probably already got your holiday pajamas all sorted. Why not have an excuse for another set of adorable pjs, though? These 15 plus size pajamas for New Year's Day are going to help you start the new year on the right foot — or footie — and in style. Whether you've chosen to lounge in style and relax before hitting the grind and getting on those resolutions or you're simply too tired to move from the champagne from the night before, these jammies are perfection.

While there are tons of New Year's Eve outfit inspirations to be found online and potentially even more YouTube tutorials on that glittery or smokey makeup look you're going to rock, there's some other inspirations to be had. What about we homebodies? Sometimes, you just want to Netflix and chill — as in actually Netflix and chill — to destress and ready yourself for the year ahead. What better way to do that than in some super adorable lounge and sleepwear?

Whether you're just waking up to get ready and venture out into the world or you're planning to chill for the rest of the day, do it in style or at least with some tongue in cheek flare. These Tk plus size pajamas are going to help you do it.

1. Whimsical Unicorns

Plus Julia Unicorn Pj Set With Shorts, $24, BooHoo



Why not add some whimsy to your New Year?

2. Luxury Sets

Miley Satin Piped Pajama Top and Short Set, $46, ASOS CURVE



This pajamas scream luxury without the insane price tag.

3. Leopard Glamour

Plus Hannah Leopard Print Onesie, $35, BooHoo



Take your evening out into your morning with this fun onesies.

4. Classic Comfort

Plus Size Ultra Soft Fleece Sleep Pant In Holly Red Buffalo Plaid, $17.40, Maurice's

If you love classic comfort, plaid is the way to go.

5. Punny PJs

Egg-Hausted Print T-Shirt And Short Pajama Set, $31, ASOS CURVE

After a night out for New Year's Eve, I'd be Egg-Hausted, too.

6. Winter Puns

Up to Snow Good Long Sleeve Sleepshirt, $36.95, Lane Bryant



What better to wear on a snowy winter's day?

7. Mouse Onesie

Plus Size Mouse PJ Jumpsuit, $29.90, Forever21+



Who doesn't love a good onesie, right?

8. Lazy AF





Today is Cancelled Sleep Chemise with Boyshort Panty, $38.90, Torrid





For when you partied just a bit too hard.

9. Glitter Goals

Glitter Sleepshirt, $36.95, Lane Bryant



Glitter? It is New Year's, after all.

10. Floral Fun

Women's Plus Size Fluid Knit Sleep Pants Navy floral, $18.99, Target



For the girly women out there, floral is never a bad option.

11. Stay In Bed

Let's Stay In Bed Long-Sleeve Sleepshirt, $36.95, Lane Bryant



No one would blame you for a day in after New Year's Eve.

12. Live Your Dream

Sleep Live Your Dream Tank, $28.90, Torrid



Keep your dreams going in 2017.

13. Kitty Hoodie

Leopard Print Cat Hoodie Onesie, $23.94, Lovesick



This onesie is too cut to pass up to lounge around in during the first day of 2017.

14. Your Excuse To Sleep

Bonnie Nuit PJ Top, $32, Addition Elle



Who isn't jealous of a cat's life?

15. Get It All In 2017

Holiday Wishlist Long Sleeve Graphic Sleep Tee, $38, Catherine's





Want it all? Have it all in 2017.





Ring in the New Year in comfort or luxury. Whether you plan to stay in your pajamas all day or just wake up and get ready for the rest of your day, these pajamas will keep you cozy no matter what your plans.





Images: Courtesy of brands

