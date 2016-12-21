How Much Is NYX Total Control Drop? It's So Affordable

NYX Cosmetics is known for their killer products at equally killer prices. From their liquid lipsticks to their facial primers, they got it all. Now, they're adding to their arsenal. The new NYX Total Control Drop is coming, and it's going to be so affordable. The best part, though? Fans of the brand don't have to wait very long to get their hands on this cool new product from one of the best affordable brands on the market.

On Tuesday, NYX posted a new gif showcasing the Total Control Drop Foundation and promising tutorials on the new products. For fans who want customizable coverage and more knowledge on how to use it, the tutorials will offer the perfect opportunity to learn. Fans shouldn't be too worried, though, because with an affordable price point, you can afford to experiment. According to Refinery29, the product will retail for only $14.

The new product is definitely unlike anything NYX has released in the past, and it's probably going to be a huge success, especially considering the scarcity of affordable, similar products already in existence. While the Total Control Drop Foundation is a bit different than others of its kind — like CoverFx's Custom Cover Drops —, it's going to allow beauty junkies to customize their coverage unlike any other foundation the brand has debuted before.

[Embed]

The price point shouldn't come as too much of a shock, though. NYX is known for affordability. Currently, none of their existing foundation retail for more than $18. That means that at $14, the Total Control Drop Foundation is still not even their most pricey.

[Embed]

If you've been seeking a versatile foundation for a multitude of occasions, this one may just be it. With it's dropper applicator and highly pigmented formula, you'll be able to create as much or as little coverage as you'd like.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/NyxCosmetics/status/806553679515914240]

Fans of NYX also don't have to wait long to get their hands on it either. The foundation is set to drop on Dec. 28. That's less than a month away. People are already excited to try it.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/Deefordiane1/status/811332332535750656]

Others have already gotten their hands on the product and love it.

[Twitter Embed: https://twitter.com/alissa_ashleyy/status/809646131713974272]

With excitement mounting, fans can rest assured that this product won't break the bank. At $14, the NYX Total Control Drop Foundation will be a must try product. After all, what do you have to lose?



