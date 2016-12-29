10 Warmest Coats That Will Actually Protect You From The Cold This Winter

As someone who starts chattering the second the temperature drops below 60 degrees, I'm not fond of winter. But something I didn't realize until this year (IDK what took me so long) is that there are actually coats that will protect you from the cold. I guess every coat I've had until this point was made for someone who could tolerate lower temps than I naturally can. And if you too sometimes feel like you're made of ice, you probably know what I'm talking about.

But even though the warmest coats out there can be difficult to track down, they do exist. It's just about finding the right mix of what will best insulate you whether it's a faux-fur lining, thick quilting, a wind-breaking shell, or all of the above. And while the best, winter jacket can sometimes be a bit of an investment piece, having something that will actually defend you against winter's worst is game-changing. Seriously, the season won't seem so bad when you're wrapped in warmth. So you can stay truly toasty on even the coldest day, here are 10 coats worth trying. After all, if you want to survive the winter, you're going to need some premium protection.

1. High-Collar Trench

Kyndra Jacket, $658, Free People



This long-line and high-collar coat is made from a wool blend that will keep you totally covered and warm all winter.

2. Faux-Fur Lined Parka

Babaton Oskar Parka, $325, Aritzia



Not only is this sleek coat water-resistant, but the sleeves are filled with responsibly-sourced goose-down and the body and hood are lined with plush faux fur.

3. 3-In-1 Parka

Thermoball Snow Triclimate Parka, $349, The North Face



This 3-in-1 coat features a waterproof shell and an insulating liner that can be worn separately or together for ultimate, weather-proof warmth.

4. Bib-Insert Coat

Cole Haan Signature Bib Insert Down & Feather Fill Coat, $280, Nordstrom



If you like layers, you'll love this down and feather-filled, quilted coat that has a bib insert for added protection against the cold.

5. Waterproof Parka

Helly Hansen Kara Waterproof Parka, $350, Nordstrom



Totally waterproof on the outside and totally faux-fur lined on the inside, this parka is sure to keep you dry and warm come cold, wind, rain, or snow.

6. Funnel-Neck Coat

Lauren Ralph Lauren Plus Funnelneck Down Coat, $260, Lord & Taylor



Filled with 750-fill-power-down, this asymmetrical puffer jacket is super cozy yet lightweight— perfect for cold days and snowy nights.

7. Totally Faux-Fur Jacket

Gallery Plus Hooded Faux Fur Coat, $320, Lord & Taylor



Made with faux fur inside and out, this coat is so snuggly you won't even notice how cold it is.



8. Ultra-Long Coat

Ultrawarm Coat Long, $239, L.L. Bean



Totally insulated and falling to midcalf, this coat can withstand temps up to negative 50 degrees, so you know you'll stay warm in the winter.

9. Heat-Reflecting Parka

Catacomb Crest Insulated Parka Jacket, $170, Columbia



Made with body-heat-reflecting technology, this parka will make sure warmth stays trapped in with you instead of escaping into the cold.

10. Mixed-Media Coat

Via Spiga Plus Size Faux-Fur Collar Mixed-Media Coat, $440, Macy's



Vegan leather meets faux fur and wool for a luxe yet supremely warm coat that you'll basically want to live in this season.

Because you deserve to actually stay warm this winter.

Images: Unsplash/Pixabay; Courtesy of Brands

