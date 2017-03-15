7 Summer Makeup Swaps You Need To Make

Forget the holidays — this is the most wonderful time of the year, when the sun is shining but the heat of summer hasn't yet kicked into high gear. And, like clockwork, everyone begins to shed things: puffy jackets, humidifiers, and significant others. Everything begins to brighten up, and same goes for your makeup. But I'm not nuts here — I'd never tell you to toss your über-hydrating foundation and creamy lipstick for good — but it's maybe time to think about which makeup swaps you need to make for summer.

You don't have to overhaul your entire makeup bag. Instead, just stow away your winter items (think powders and full-coverage foundations) for the season and call on their lightweight, more low-maintenance counterparts to replace them. That way, you don't risk (a) suffocating your skin with your heavier makeup formulas, and (b) seeing your makeup melt off by the time you get to the office. And you don't have to go crazy with it: Just a few smart swaps will help you (and your face) survive weekends at the beach, steamy heatwaves, and summer flings. So we've partnered with Burt's Bees to bring you the best ways to switch up your makeup. Your BFFs: Tinted everything and formulas so light, you won't even realize you're wearing makeup.

Ditch Foundation For Tinted Moisturizer

Foundation is the MVP of makeup, since it hides blemishes, evens out skin tone, and (sometimes) offers SPF. But tinted moisturizer can do you one better, because what it lacks in coverage, it makes up for in hydration. Try this great illuminating Burt's Bees BB Cream formula for a polished look. Think of it as makeup that doesn't look or feel like makeup, which is pretty much #goals.



Swap Face Powder For Blotting Papers

Raise your hand if your face turns into a grease puddle by 3 p.m. (Hi!) While it may be tempting to pile on the powder to nix the shine, it'll only look caked-on and obvious in the summer sun. (Also, factor in sweat and you've got a problem.) Blotting papers lift off all the oil without adding extra product.



Nix Powder Eyeshadow For Cream Eyeshadow

No one besides Kim Kardashian would wear a smoky eye to the beach, and even that's a maybe. A soft, creamy eyeshadow is a better low-maintenance, summer-friendly option. You can simply and quickly blend it onto your lids — and don't necessarily even need a mirror to do so.



Replace Heavy Lip Moisturizer With Tinted Lip Oil





is great for summer, and with so many different shades to choose from, you're sure to find your perfect match. There's no shame in living that sheer lip balm life when the dry winter air is taking a toll on your skin, but 'tis the season to bring a little color back into your routine. This ultra-moisturizing line of Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Oil

Use Brow Pencil Instead Of Tinted Brow Gel

Sunny summer days shouldn't be spent in your bathroom perfecting your brows. If you're worried about being seen without any, opt for a tinted brow gel. Many are now available in waterproof versions, so you won't have streaks running down your face if you're splashing around at the pool or caught in the rain.



Make Sure Your Primer Is Mattifying

Primer is a must for summer. (Blame it on the sweat.) But only a mattifying formula has the technology to take down any sweat- or oil-induced shine on your forehead and T-zone, which is why there's no better time to try it than right now.

Swipe On Some Waterproof Mascara

There's really no reason not to wear waterproof mascara these days. The waterproof makeup removers are more effective (and gentler) than ever, and if you're not into the raccoon-eye look, there's really no better option.



