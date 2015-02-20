When I got my first tattoo as a high school senior, I was shaking for a good half hour before the needle even touched my skin. The control freak and hypochondriac that I was (and still am) felt so lost amidst all the advice for how to properly care for a tattoo. I'm sure the tattoo artist wasn't exactly thrilled when I couldn't sit still through the five-minute-long process (which felt like way longer, in case you were wondering). I couldn't stop talking and had seemingly millions of tiny questions for him like, "Can I shower after getting my tattoo?"

After getting inked, avoiding an infection situation like Rebel Wilson's "free tattoo" in Bridesmaids is a top priority. Thankfully, tattoo artists are literally in the business of knowing how to care for ink. Aside from following your artists instructions for how to best heal their style of tattooing, there are a few basics everyone should know — like the answer to that pesky showering question.

If you are a new ink collector, here are seven things you should know when healing your tattoo.

1. The First 48 Hours After Are Crucial

Not surprisingly, proper tattoo care in the first 48 hours after getting inked is majorly important to the healing process. After you get a tattoo, the artist will bandage your ink to protect it from the elements — or prying hands. How long you keep on that protection depends on the type of bandage used.

According to Ann Arbor tattoo artist Carrie Metz-Caporusso, medical-grade bandages like Saniderm and Tegiderm are usually worn for 24 hours or longer. Any other bandage is likely to be removed in a couple of hours at most. Double check with your artist for their recommendation.

2. You Can Shower After Getting a Tattoo, But Remember to Use Mild Soap

When it comes to showering after a tattoo, it's best to ask your tattoo artist when you can lather up. Their answer will depend on the type of bandage they use to seal their work before sending you off.

"Depending on what type of bandage you receive determines when you can shower," Metz-Caporusso tells Bustle. "If you get Saniderm or Tegiderm, then you can shower immediately. This type of covering is waterproof. If you get a classic bandage or cling wrap, then you must wait anywhere from two to 12 hours, depending on what your artist recommends. After you take that off, you can shower anytime."

But it's important to use a mild, fragrance-free soap when you do shower or wash your new ink. Think classic Dial soap or anything anti-bacterial and gentle. After a gentle washing, Brooklyn-based tattoo artist John O'Hara recommends applying Aquaphor to hydrate the skin and create a barrier to prevent infection.

"The key is to apply a very thin layer, let the skin absorb the Aquaphor for about 10-15 seconds, and blot off the excess with a sanitary paper towel," O'Hara tells Bustle. "This will give you the right amount."

3. Do Not Use a Washcloth or Loofah

When you do wash your piece, only use your hands to touch the ink. A washcloth or loofah can hoard bacteria and be too abrasive. While cleanliness is essential, you want to make sure you don't wash away healing skin or good bacteria.

"The most common mistake I see is trying to baby the tattoo," Metz-Caporusso says. "You can definitely over do it on washing and lotioning. Wash it once or twice a day, and wait until it's itchy and flaking before lotioning."

4. Refrain From Picking Your Flakes Off

If healing without Saniderm or Tegiderm, which prevents scabbing and flaking, your tattoo will begin to dry out around 48-hours after completion. But do not pick the impending flakes off. Doing so can cause scarring, blurred outlines, and discoloration of your ink

"Treat of your tattoo like a cut and let your body heal itself," Metz-Caporusso says. Simple but essential advice.

5. Use A Mild Lotion

Instead of picking flakes, soothe your skin's dryness with a fragrance-free lotion like After Inked. According to O'Hara, it takes the skin three to four days to begin regenerating, and itchiness is the first sign of this process beginning. That's when lotion will be your best friend.

"If your tattoo is itchy, lotion it," Metz-Caporusso says. "There is no exact formula for when and how many times you need to wash or lotion your skin. I personally don't lotion mine, just wash it once a day and that works for me. But it may not be what's right for you."

6. Avoid Sunbathing, Sweating and Swimming

Remember: The sun is a tattoo's worst enemy. If you're not fully healed, covering your tattoo when exposed to the sun is a must. Even when you are fully healed, protecting your tattoo with a high SPF sunscreen is recommended.

It's also important to avoid swimming for at least three weeks, according to O'Hara. As for exercise, he advises staying out of the gym for at least a week to avoid infection. Exercising outside is best.

7. Be Patient While Your Skin Heals

Most tattoos take seven to 14 days to fully heal, although in some cases, it can take up to a month. So, here's bottom line: A tattoo is like any other sensitive wound. Take care of it. Keep it clean and moisturized, and avoid putting it in contact with unwanted bacteria.

"My go-to healing tip is listen to your body," Metz-Caporusso says. "I've heard tons of different ways people like to heal their tattoos and, most the time, they look great. You know your body better than anyone."

Additional reporting by Katie Dupere