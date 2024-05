The first Monday in May is finally here, and this year, the industry’s elite fashion and beauty taste-makers were inspired by the 2024 Met Gala’s “The Garden of Time” dress code.

While all eyes are surely on the out-there glamour and stunningly decadent gowns, it’s truly an on-point manicure that brings an entire look to new chic heights.

Emma Chamberlain’s Mannequin Mani Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Emma Chamberlain wore an ultra-long, hand-lengthening “mannequin manicure” in a nude polish color that perfectly matched her skin tone.

Jennifer Lopez’s Crystal-Clear Tips Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Barely-there and crystallized” was the overall theme for Jennifer Lopez’s dress *and* manicure at this year’s Met Gala.

Zendaya’s Cherry Mocha Tips Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Zendaya complimented her dark burgundy lip color with a high-shine “cherry mocha” polish that positively screams “gothic glamour.”

Tyla’s Crystal Water Droplets Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Referencing what’s known as “the sands of time” — which is an ancient way of using an hourglass to measure time — Tyla’s textured gown is met with sand-colored nails that feature water droplets hanging from chains on each tip. More to come...