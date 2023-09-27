With the chill of fall — and the scent of pumpkin spiced lattes — swirling in the air, there’s an inherent desire to cozy up in chunky knits, light a comforting candle, and perhaps binge watch some horror shows at home.

For the manicure lovers of the world, there is a serious shift in nail polish color palettes, too, with the must-have nail polish hues going much darker and deeper than before.

In the world of fleeting TikTok trends, “cherry mocha” nails are on the rise, with countless videos and over three million views on the #CherryMochaNails hashtag (and counting).

In short? “Cherry mocha” is a buzzy way of describing burgundy nails that are rich in pigment and feature that cherry-inspired undertone. And in light of the “cherry coke” hair hues, “cherry cola lips,” and cherry-scented perfume obsessed that has already begun creeping in, it’s clear that the decadently juicy fruit is truly having its main character moment.

Dreamy chocolate motifs are similarly on the rise, with yummy chocolate fragrances and chocolate chrome nails a major green flag. Even Hailey Bieber gave her influential co-sign, most recently opting for a chocolate crocodile print manicure at Paris Fashion Week.

Craving a dark “cherry mocha” manicure this fall season? Below, find 17 nail polish colors and press-on nails that fit the vampy vibe.

Mooncat Nail Lacquer, From The Ashes Mooncat $13 See On Mooncat Filled with diamond-like shine that draws the eyes to your hands, Mooncat’s From The Ashes is a deep oxblood shade of lacquer that has warm, rusty undertones.

People Of Color Nail Lacquer, Garnet Beyond Polish $12 See On Beyond Polish A vampy burgundy nail polish that is inspired by the red-hued gemstone, Garnet is an effortless staple for any lacquer collection.

essie Nail Lacquer, Full Blast Ulta $10 See On Ulta A bit more of a mid-tone “cherry mocha” nail polish that leans heavily on the cherry side, Essie’s Full Blast adds a pretty pop of color to your tips.

ILNP Holographic Nail Polish, Black Orchid Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a “cherry mocha” vibe that is anything but basic, Black Orchid is a holographic nail polish that reflects shades of purple, dark pink, orange, and gold.

Zoya Nail Lacquer, Jem Ulta $12 See On Ulta A near-black polish with burgundy undertones, Jem from Zoya has the prettiest fine-milled glitter that dances in the light.

OPI Nail Lacquer, Black Cherry Chutney Ulta $11.49 See On Ulta A juicy hue that is reminiscent of dark cherries covered in bitter melted chocolate, OPI’s Black Cherry Chutney is a total staple.