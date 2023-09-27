With the chill of fall — and the scent of pumpkin spiced lattes — swirling in the air, there’s an inherent desire to cozy up in chunky knits, light
a comforting candle, and perhaps binge watch some horror shows at home.
For the manicure lovers of the world,
there is a serious shift in nail polish color palettes, too, with the must-have nail polish hues going much darker and deeper than before.
In the world of fleeting TikTok trends, “cherry mocha” nails are on the rise, with countless videos and over three million views on the #CherryMochaNails hashtag (and counting).
In short? “Cherry mocha” is a buzzy way of describing burgundy nails that are rich in pigment and feature that cherry-inspired undertone. And in light of the
“cherry coke” hair hues, “cherry cola lips,” and cherry-scented perfume obsessed that has already begun creeping in, it’s clear that the decadently juicy fruit is truly having its main character moment.
Dreamy chocolate motifs are similarly on the rise, with
yummy chocolate fragrances and chocolate chrome nails a major green flag. Even Hailey Bieber gave her influential co-sign, most recently opting for a chocolate crocodile print manicure at Paris Fashion Week.
Craving a dark “cherry mocha” manicure this fall season? Below, find 17 nail polish colors and press-on nails that fit the vampy vibe.
Filled with diamond-like shine that draws the eyes to your hands, Mooncat’s
From The Ashes is a deep oxblood shade of lacquer that has warm, rusty undertones.
Want to hop on the glazed donut mani trend? These
Maple Glazed Donut Press-Ons are the perfect way to achieve the celeb-loved look in a pinch.
A vampy burgundy nail polish that is inspired by the red-hued gemstone,
Garnet is an effortless staple for any lacquer collection.
For a long-lasting gel mani without the hassle of heading to your local salon, the
Cassis 1-Step Manicure Kit truly makes at home painting a breeze.
A bit more of a mid-tone “cherry mocha” nail polish that leans heavily on the cherry side, Essie’s
Full Blast adds a pretty pop of color to your tips.
For fans of the square coffin shape, these
Vamp Pop-Ons are not only chic, but actually reusable.
What’s quite as luxurious as a bottle of Chanel in the classic shade
Rouge Noir?
For a “cherry mocha” vibe that is anything but basic,
Black Orchid is a holographic nail polish that reflects shades of purple, dark pink, orange, and gold. Berry Spicy leans a bit more purple than it does red, but it’s decadently chocolatey all the same.
Adorn your nails with the
Malaga Wine Press On tips for a fall-ready manicure (that doesn’t take forever to dry).
A near-black polish with burgundy undertones,
Jem from Zoya has the prettiest fine-milled glitter that dances in the light.
The perfect balance between cherry red and chocolate brown, Butter London’s
Proper Do is a total “cherry mocha” must.
A juicy hue that is reminiscent of dark cherries covered in bitter melted chocolate, OPI’s
Black Cherry Chutney is a total staple.
An affordable gel polish brand that cures under an LED light,
Jacqueline is sure to have you in your autumn feels at first swipe.
A deep brown nail polish with a whole lot of reddish warmth, Gitti’s
no. 183 precious plum beautifully complements any skin tone.
