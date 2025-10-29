Studio 54 reopened for one night last month — courtesy of Valentino Beauty — but it seems a little disco magic escaped through the back doors.

Suddenly, ’70s glam is everywhere. According to Google Trends, searches for “70s makeup” have skyrocketed over 5000% in the past month, proving that beauty lovers are ready to revisit the decade that celebrated shimmer, self-expression, and Saturday Night Fever.

But the 1970s weren’t just about having fun — they were about freedom. And that vibe extended to makeup, too. On one end of the spectrum, icons like Donna Summer and Diana Ross rocked spiky lashes, metallic lids, and statement blush that could survive a whole night of boogying. On the other, Farrah Fawcett mastered the decade’s sun-kissed minimalism with bronzed skin and fluffy brows. Meanwhile, Debbie Harry was already foreshadowing the punk-inspired smoky eye makeup that would go on to dominate the ’80s. It was a decade where you could choose — surfer chic, rocker, disco — and today’s revival is embracing them all.

This fashion month, ’70s glam sashayed back onto the runways, but with a modern twist. Makeup artists like Pat McGrath and Fara Homidi updated the classics with creamy bronzers, feathery lashes, and a glow that feels totally 2025. But if the trickle-down effect of editorial makeup is any indication, these retro vibes aren’t staying backstage for long. Get ready to see freckles, glitter, and bold pops of color all over your FYP. From playful nods to full-on disco moments, here’s how the spring/summer 2026 shows put ’70s makeup back into the spotlight.

1 All About The Shimmer Shimmer eyeshadow at Anna Sui. Getty / Jade Tillman Belmes / Stringer Shimmering eyes dominated the Anna Sui runway, where makeup artist Pat McGrath channeled a distinct disco vibe. Blue iridescent shadows were applied generously across models’ lids, creating a wet effect that caught the light, with deeper violet shades in the inner and outer corners. This look is perfect for anyone who wants to feel like they stepped straight out of Studio 54 — bonus points if you pair it with a blushy pink gloss.

2 Cat-Eyes Are Subtle & Smoky Smoky eyes at Blumarine. Instagram / @patrickglatthaar At Blumarine, makeup artist Patrick Glatthaar created a look that was messy in all the right ways. It’s rocker chic, but fashion-forward: a smoky eye in an earthy ’70s palette. The black shadow extended slightly on the outer edge, complete with a dark green shimmer and matte brown on the lid — a wink to Debbie Harry’s signature look that feels extremely wearable today.

3 Apricot Blush Is A Vibe Apricot blush at Michael Kors. Instagram / @modelspolaroids Michael Kors delivered the ’70s in blush form, and it’s all about apricot. Makeup artist Dick Page applied the orangey-pink tone generously to the cheeks, blending upward toward the temples for a youthful, radiant glow that is extremely Farrah Fawcett-coded. It’s soft, warm, and pairs perfectly with neutral eyes and lips.

4 Bottom Mascara Is Back Diana Ross-style lashes at Harris Reed. Instagram / @charlottetilbury Harris Reed went full disco with this glam, courtesy of Sofia Tilbury. In true Diana Ross fashion, these lashes are ultra-long and spiky. But for an everyday approach, you can stick to a couple coats of mascara on both the top and bottom. (Because a true ’70s diva never forgoes bottom mascara.)

5 The “Less Is More” Approach Barely-there makeup at Etro. Vogue / Gianluca Carraro / Gorunway.com Etro went with barely-there makeup for a modern take on ’70s minimalism. Makeup artist Fara Homidi focused on dewy skin and glossy lips — emphasizing radiance over color. The overall effect? Chic, natural, and perfect for the clean girl makeup lover. Sometimes less really is more.

6 Freckles Are The New Contour Fake freckles at Henrik Vibskov. Instagram / @jenny_jansson At Henrik Vibskov, faux freckles brought a sun-kissed glow to the Copenhagen runway. Whether you already have freckles or want to fake them for fun, this take on the ’70s California girl vibe proves that all you need is a brown pencil and a dream.