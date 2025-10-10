After a summer of barely-there ghost lashes, it’s officially time to have fun with your eye makeup again. According to TikTok, that means grabbing a tube of mascara and coating your lashes until you’re channeling Morticia Addams-level drama.

Chunky, lengthy “spider lashes” — named for their leg-like look — are making the rounds on social media, just in time for spooky season.

They’re long, thick, and can even lean slightly creepy if you so wish. When @minazibayi posted about her spider lashes, someone in the comments said, “It’s giving Tim Burton.”

“Spider Lashes” Are Trending For Fall

This makeup look may be popular for fall 2025, but it definitely isn’t new. “This trend first made waves in the ’60s thanks to Twiggy and then came back again in the early 2000s with heavy, layered mascara looks,” says Alexa Persico, celebrity makeup artist and founder of Alexa Persico Cosmetics. “It's one of those cyclical beauty trends that keeps reinventing itself.”

This time around, the vibe is all about embracing a moody, goth energy with dark lashes that can be seen from across the room. “Spider lashes are glam with attitude, and also super visual,” adds Persico. Whether you pair them with a cute fall ‘fit or wear them in honor of Halloween, they certainly make a statement that’s both edgy and feminine.

At first glance, the spidery look may seem a bit OTT, but they’re surprisingly wearable. “You can soften them by applying fewer coats and focusing just on the upper lashes,” Persico says. “It gives more of a doll-like, flirty feel.” You can always swipe on more layers of mascara for extra defined clusters, depending on the occasion.

How To Get The Look

To achieve the perfect set of spider lashes, Persico recommends first using a curler to add length and a rounded, spindly shape. Next, grab a volumizing mascara and apply a generous coat from root to tip.

“While it's still tacky, add a second or third coat, wiggling the wand to build thickness,” she says. Focus on fanning your lashes up and out and aiming for good separation.

Apply a few swipes of mascara to your bottom lashes, too. Pro tip: Steer clear of dry mascara formulations, which have a tendency to flake.

To create more defined “legs,” Persico says to take the tip of the wand or a clean spoolie and gently pinch sections of your lashes together to create little clusters. “For a more dramatic effect, layer a few individual lashes on the outer corners and lightly coat them with mascara to blend.”

Whether you’re going full Morticia or keeping it subtle, this is one lash look that won’t get ghosted anytime soon.