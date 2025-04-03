You’ve probably heard of 75 Hard, the self-improvement challenge that went viral a few years ago and is still all over TikTok. It’s one of the more intense wellness programs out there, prescribing a 75-day commitment to a routine that entails daily exercise and reading, a nutritious diet, and proper hydration. While folks love the confidence boost that comes from completing it, others are using the concept in other applications.

Case in point? The 75 Hard Hair Challenge. Created by TikTok user @itsbrookeelle in a video posted in January, her mission was simple: develop a consistent hair care routine for 75 days in order to boost her hair growth.

“My hair has not grown past this length for two years,” she said in the video. “I know the culprit is heat — putting heat on my hair, wearing it back, and wearing it in too tight hairstyles, too often.”

Other creators have joined her cause in the hopes of having healthier strands. User @eris_is_the_queen, for example, is doing the challenge in order to revive her dry, damaged hair, while @imshanitapalmer is following along to grow and retain a healthy length on her 4C curls.

Intrigued? Read on for what to know about the #BeautyTok movement.

The 75 Hard Hair Challenge

If you scroll through the videos of folks on TikTok sharing their 75 Hard Hair Challenge, you’ll notice no two are exactly the same. Generally, however, they share some similarities. Overall, the goal is to build consistency, reverse hair damage, and build a foundation of healthy hair that — fingers crossed — promotes growth.

Brooke already had good habits, like using a silk bonnet, silk pillowcase, and high-quality products — yet she had hit a plateau when trying to grow out her strands. As such, her challenge rules were as follows:

No heat from styling (except maybe on special occasions). No tight hairstyles. Instead, wear it down and “try to embrace the natural texture.” Full hair oiling and hair mask routine on wash day Oil the ends every night. Sleep with a silk bonnet and pillowcase. Use a shower filter. Continue using high-quality products.

An Expert’s Take

According to Raven Hurtado, a hairstylist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, the routine outlined in the challenge can certainly help promote hair growth, reduce breakage, and decrease hair loss. While avoiding heat styling and tight hairstyles alone won’t boost growth, she says they can alleviate damage and pulling on the scalp (both of which can sabotage hair growth).

Brooke’s habits like hair oiling and using moisturizing products are green flags for healthier strands, too. “Oils and masks can facilitate hair growth because they nourish the scalp and can stimulate blood circulation, which boosts hair health,” says Hurtado, who notes you should use these kinds of treatments one or two times a week.

After going viral, Brooke has been posting periodic reviews documenting her progress. On day 40, she showed off her newly wavy texture. By day 46, she noted her hair growth was coming in slowly but surely. “The roots have grown in so much,” she said in her video.

While the 75 Hard Hair Challenge might be a fun way to reset your strands, the habits Hurtado recommends for overall hair health are simpler: “Wash your hair anywhere from one to three times a week to remove product buildup, oily roots, and any debris, and use conditioner and a hair mask to keep hair soft and retain moisture.”