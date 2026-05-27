After years of slicked-back buns and hyper-polished “clean girl” beauty, messy, tousled hair is finally having its moment. Leading the charge? Allie Hayes from Off Campus.

As the show takes over TikTok feeds, it’s influencing more than just watchlists. Viewers are now obsessed with Allie’s fluffy bangs and long, tousled waves that scream, “Yeah, I woke up like this.” Whether she’s dancing in a J.Lo-inspired dress at a house party or spiraling in a bar bathroom, those waves are always waving — and TikTok is fully obsessed.

On BeautyTok, creator @emma.maeeeee explained how to recreate “Allie Waves” after commenters said she looked a lot like the character. Meanwhile, the show inspired @whatnelareads to go out and get bangs and shaggy layers. “I guess I got Allie-fied,” she said after the cut.

Why Everyone Wants Off Campus Hair

For years, beauty trends have prioritized clean-girl buns, glossy blowouts, and ultra-controlled styling. That’s why Allie’s hair feels like a much-needed reset. It looks lived-in, romantic, even a little chaotic.

According to celebrity hairstylist Kenna Kennor, the viral cut works because it combines structure with softness. “At its heart, it's a shag — short, choppy, convex layers — but with its perimeter length maintained, it becomes less edgy, more wearable, and effortlessly fun,” he says.

It’s also similar to a butterfly cut, but the shorter, fluffier bangs make it feel cooler and less polished. “It's the shag that's grown up, spread its wings, and left for college, which is perfectly on-brand for the show,” Kennor tells Bustle. “It looks like you've been outside, laughing, living your life. For summer 2026 especially, that energy is everything.”

Another reason it’s taking off? The style works with your natural texture rather than against it. Translation: It’s low maintenance. “People want to feel free, and this style, with the right texture, ticks all the boxes,” says Kennor. “It's anti-polished, and that's exactly what people are craving.”

This cut looks great down, but it’s also effortlessly chic clipped up. “The silhouette is so strong with the bangs down that it looks incredible in a ponytail or bun,” he says.

That said, it works best on medium-to-thick textured hair. “It's a really layered haircut, so if you have fine hair, the layering can distribute weight away from the length of your hair, which can leave it feeling even finer,” Kennor explains.

How To Get The Look

If you’re bringing Off Campus hair to the salon, photos are essential. “Try not to rely on buzzwords like ‘curtain bangs,’ ‘shag,’ or ‘butterfly cut’ — if you do use them, back them up with images,” Kennor says. “A shag to you might be totally different from a shag to your stylist.” That’s especially true because “The Allie” feels softer and more modern than the super-structured shag cuts of the ’70s.

From there, you and your stylist can chat about how to make the cut work for your hair texture, face shape, and lifestyle. To maintain the look at home, Kennor recommends starting with wet hair and applying a lightweight serum and volumizing mousse — like the Iles Formula Serum and Cécred Volumizing Mouse — before detangling with a curl-defining brush (he recommends the 9-row Denman brush).

Then, flip your head upside down and gently scrunch the ends to encourage texture and movement. As for the bangs? Don’t overthink them. “Allow them to form their own personality,” he says, shaping them lightly with a wide-tooth comb. And that’s it — it works its magic when air drying, though you can diffuse with a hair dryer to help prevent frizz.

Most importantly, don’t work too hard when styling. The Allie isn’t about perfection — the goal is embracing movement, softness, and a little bit of chaos. In other words: exactly what beauty trends have been missing.