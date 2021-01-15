10 Ways To Style Curtain Bangs Like A Pro

Every so often, a hairstyle comes along that instantly floods beauty Pinterest boards. Curtain bangs are the current it-look, and though they're certainly not new, they're making a major comeback in 2021 — which is why Bustle tapped hair experts for intel on how to style curtain bangs so you can rock your on-trend 'do.

First popularized in the '60s by it-girls like Brigette Bardot, curtain bangs have recently become a staple hairstyle among celebrities like Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lopez, and Halle Berry (to name a few). Unlike traditional bangs, this style features a middle part or shorter strands that fall on either side of your face to create a sort of, well, curtain look (hence the name). Because of that, they're an easy and stylish way to switch up your hair — and they're versatile enough to suit every hair type, from short curls to straight, long locks and everything in between.

Styling bangs can get tricky, though, according to TRESemmé global stylist Justine Marjan. "Depending on your hair type, you'll want to style them differently," she tells Bustle. For everything you need to know about how to style curtain bangs, pros Marjan, Dove hairstylist Patrick Kyle, Garnier consulting celebrity hairstylist Millie Morales, and more shared their tried and true tips. See below for 10 gorgeous ways to rock the look.

1 Curly Updo Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The curly updo is a prime example of how versatile curtain bangs can be. While straight bangs may be tricky to accomplish with curly and coily textures, the curtain variety creates flirty tendrils that frame the face beautifully when paired with an updo. To nail the style yourself, Kyle recommends using a good curl defining mousse and a diffuser. "Turn your head upside down and scrunch product into hair to define your natural texture," he tells Bustle. Use the diffuser attachment to dry it as you scrunch your hair up to the root. Then, turn your head over to let gravity and product help to define your curls and give them volume. "When your hair is completely dry, finish by scrunching in a little more product for extra hold and definition. Your curtain bangs will fall into place naturally and will match your natural texture all over," says Kyle.

2 Classic Waves Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images For this classic way to style curtain bangs, it's all about volume. You'll need a blow dryer, round brush, rollers, and your favorite mousse. "Apply mousse all over, concentrating on your roots, and rough dry to about 80% dry, lifting roots up as you go," says Kyle. "Then, section out your curtain bangs and round brush them up and away from your face." As a pro tip, he suggests giving the bangs a blast of heat and then set them in a roller. Leave them for two to three minutes to set and cool, then remove to see perfectly shaped curtains framing your face.

3 Waterfall Curtain Bangs Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images The best way to approach styling waterfall curtain bangs — as worn by Selena Gomez — is to begin with your hair damp, according to stylist Sacha Harford, who recommends the look for straight and wavy hair types. Instead of creating a sharp part in the hair, she suggests blow drying slowly at low speed from roots to ends, stopping once the roots are dry but ends are lightly damp. "Then, angle the brush sideways in a vertical direction, starting from the middle [and going] section by section," she tells Bustle. If you have naturally wavy or fluffy hair, Marjan recommends applying a styling cream to damp hair after washing. "Wrap hair in a turban or let dry partially, then create a clean middle part and using your fingers to pinch the two sides of the bangs together at the root," she says.

4 Messy High Ponytail JB Lacroix/WireImage/Getty Images Kerry Washington has worn many stunning hairstyles, but this flirty high pony with slightly parted curtain bangs is a standout. To try the look yourself, Kyle suggests putting your hair into your desired updo and then pulling the side layers of your bangs out so they fall freely. "You can use rollers or a curling wand to style the bangs into longer layers and loose, flowing tendrils that frame your face," he tells Bustle. "I love to tuck a few layers behind the ear for a more relaxed look."

5 Short Bob Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This sleek bob styled on Viola Davis is a chic yet low maintenance way to wear curtain bangs. They key to this look? A good flat iron. Harford recommends using a small flat iron at the root, "especially in areas that retain frizz." To revamp your bangs on the second or third day of this style, Marjan suggests misting the roots with a dry shampoo (like TRESemme's Volumizing Dry Shampoo or Briogeo's Scalp Revival Charcoal + Biotin Dry Shampoo) and massaging it into your scalp before using a volumizing brush to lift and revive volume.

6 Long Curtain Bangs J. Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images Beyoncé rocked curtain bangs back in 2005 with long lengths and a middle part. When styling lengthier curtain bangs, especially on hair with a finer texture, Harford notes that combing them out with mousse helps to thicken the strands so they don't fall flat on your face. "The mousse plumps the hair without stiffness," she tells Bustle. "Make sure to direct the hair with product in it, moving downward in sections and starting from the bottom in horizontal sections."

7 Curly Curtain Bangs Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For curly curtain bangs, Morales says you can achieve a gorgeous, natural effect without any tools. "Use your fingers during the hair drying process, and control stubborn hairs with a small amount of leave-in while hair is still damp," she tells Bustle. Her go-to product for this style is the Garnier’s Whole Blends Miracle Nectar Leave-In, but Pattern's Leave-In Conditioner is also great. While most stylists recommend styling curtain bangs on damp hair for easier manipulation, it is possible to start on dry hair if you're in a rush. All you'll need is a product to smooth your strands. Harford recommends using something like the Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil to reduce frizz. "Put product into the bang area, either in conjunction with the mousse or alone if the hair is thick enough," she tells Bustle.

8 Half-Up 'Do Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Curtain bangs pair perfectly with more casual, loose updos. For a style like Dakota Johnson's half-up look, getting the perfectly disheveled effect is key. Morales recommends using dry shampoo to give the bangs some volume while taming the frizz so that your hair is messy but smooth. Look for one that doesn't leave a white residue, such as Amika's Perk Up Dry Shampoo.

9 Side Swept Bangs Donato Sardella/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zendaya wears her curtain bangs with a very '60s-inspired side-swept hairdo, which you can copy with the right styling tools. According to Morales, a good brush is essential if you're styling your curtain bangs to one side of your face. "Using a round brush, blow dry your bangs straight down to define and pull them in the direction that you want," she tells Bustle. To make sure it lasts, Marjan recommends using an extra-hold hairspray.