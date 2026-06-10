Alysa Liu wants a bridge piercing. Not the faux version she wore to the American Music Awards — a real one. The only problem, she tells me over Zoom, is the placement. “I think my anatomy isn’t right for it,” she says.

It’s probably not the first topic you’d expect to come up when interviewing a figure skater. Then again, neither are rattail braids. But if there’s anything Liu proved on her way to Olympic gold, it’s that she’s at her best when she does things her own way.

After all, this is someone who quit figure skating at 16, staged a comeback four years later, and became the first American woman in more than two decades to win an individual Olympic gold in the sport — striped hair, smiley piercing, PinkPantheress soundtrack and all.

“It’s taught me a lot, but through it all, I’ve just gotten to know myself better,” the 20-year-old star says of the whirlwind. “I know what I like and what I don’t like.”

Right now, that means smoky eyes, striped hair, and, apparently, bridge piercings. And as she spends her victory lap bouncing between fashion campaigns, red carpets, and music videos, Liu has had plenty of opportunities to put those preferences to the test. Her beauty philosophy at the center of it all? Try everything once and see what sticks.

Getty Images/IAN MAULE / Contributor

Ahead, the Gillette Venus partner talks looksmaxxing, the hairstyle that kicked off her experimentation era, beauty tips from fellow Olympians, and why she’s keeping her signature stripes — for now, at least.

What’s on your getting-ready playlist this summer?

I’ve been listening to a lot of Ariana Grande recently — the new single [“Hate That I Made You Love Me”] and her album Eternal Sunshine. Also, a lot of tango songs and classical music.

When did you first start experimenting with your own beauty look?

I was 16. I had rattail braids and a bob. Before that, I had long hair, but I kept two little braids in the back and cut the rest. Eventually, I cut off the braids, but I liked that style for a little bit.

I heard that you DIY’d your stripes. Was that your first time dyeing your hair?

No, I used to have orange hair that I dyed myself. I’ve only ever dyed my own hair.

Do you think you’ll switch up your hair color or style again soon?

Hairstyle, for sure, but I’m really liking the stripes. I’ve had them for three years, so I’m kind of attached to them. I never say never to anything, but I’m keeping them for now.

On that note, you tested out a faux bridge piercing at the AMAs. Are there any piercings, other than your smiley, that you’re looking to get?

I actually do want a bridge piercing, but the placement would have to be higher than it was at the AMAs. I’ve always wanted eyebrow piercings, but I have bangs, so you wouldn’t see them anyway. Also, I’m scared that if I comb my bangs, I’m going to rip out the jewelry. But I love oral piercings a lot. My smiley was a zero out of 10, no pain.

What do you make of the whole looksmaxxing trend?

I’ve heard some younger people talk about it, especially my siblings, and I’m like, “What does that even mean?” As long as it promotes self-expression and you’re not bringing other people down, I’m good with it. But from what I’ve seen, I think it brings people down sometimes. It feels like beauty that’s packaged like, “This is what you should want to look like and not this.”

Have you picked up any beauty tips from other skaters?

I learned a lot from Madison Chock. She did my makeup four years ago for the Olympic gala. She did this really cool eyeliner and filled in my eyebrows. That’s when I first started filling in my brows. She was onto something.

Do you think being in the fashion world has taught you anything about beauty?

100%. In skating, I do my own hair and makeup. Even with what I wear, I work closely with a dress designer. Stepping into the fashion world, I can really experiment and be more of a canvas. I have a glam team that works with me, so I’ve learned a lot about makeup and hair from them.

What’s the collaboration process like with your glam team?

I’ll give them my inspo and let them do whatever from there. My philosophy is that, since I’m doing all these new things, I might as well really go for it. I don’t know what I like or don’t like until I try everything.

What does your beauty routine look like on your days off?

I don’t really do much, but I love smoky eyes. Even when I want to keep my makeup simple, I wear black eye shadow.

Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor

Apart from your signature smoky eyes, what gives you the most confidence before an event?

I love an everything shower and shaving with my Venus MoistureGlide razor. I use it all the time before my events. Showering before and after is a must.

Do you think that ice skating in general has become more lenient to personal style since you first started competing?

Yes. I give myself the power to pick what I wear and what music I skate to, and really work on the choreography. That’s changed a lot for me.

How do you pick which songs to skate to?

Some people recommend songs to me, and then I’ll look on my own, too. It’s really just whatever I like, because I have to listen to it every day for the whole season. So far I haven’t gotten sick of anything.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.