The octopus, the mullet, and the Karen are some of the most polarizing hairstyles out there. But no look has stirred quite as much drama as Amanda Batula’s ponytail bun.

The hybrid updo drew the most eyeballs during the Summer House Season 10 reunion. While her castmates showed up in perfectly polished blowouts, Batula paired her butter-yellow gown with what the internet is calling a “f*ck-ass bun” — a sleek slickback that morphs into a ponytail that hasn’t been fully pulled through the elastic, creating a half-bun, half-pony situation.

The reaction has been swift and brutal. Because Batula has recently found herself on the villain side of Bravo discourse, some viewers interpreted the hairstyle as proof she didn’t care enough to try. Others argued the look is better suited for washing your face, not for a reunion taping.

But TBH, I kind of love it.

The Making Of Amanda’s Pony-Bun

While some people are reading Batula’s bun as careless, Olivia Halpin, the hairstylist behind the look, says it was absolutely intentional. “We wanted to keep the beauty signature Amanda — effortless, cool, chic,” Halpin tells Bustle.

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It was also a collaboration between the stylist and Batula — one that would be equal parts practical and sleek. “Together, we decided on the pony bun because it complemented the outfit, required minimal touch-ups, kept her face open, and allowed her glam by Laura Mele to shine,” Halpin says. “When looking at the sketches of her custom Seline Meisler dress, we felt her hair should be up to complement the neckline, material, and overall vibe of the outfit.”

Halpin’s aware of the drama the look stirred. When part two of the reunion aired on June 2, she took to Instagram, sharing a photo of Batula with the cheeky caption, “the bun you love to hate.” Clearly, she’s not fazed. “It’s been exciting to see so much conversation around the look,” says Halpin. “Beauty is subjective, and everyone brings their own perspective, which is part of what makes fashion and beauty so fun.”

In Defense Of The Hairstyle

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What critics are reading as unfinished actually feels intentional: the half-pony breaks up the severity of the slicked-back style and gives it more shape, dimension, and personality. Sure, Batula’s reunion hair was unconventional, but that’s what made it stand out — it wasn’t like every other glossy hairstyle you see on reunions.

The internet may see a “rat-tail pony” or “hipster lazy glam,” but I see an edgier take on the classic slicked-back bun. Personally, I don’t typically like sleek buns, but I’d wear this version in a heartbeat. If the goal was to create something that felt true to Batula, it worked. Love it or hate it, it’s the only hairstyle from the reunion people are still talking about.

“From my perspective, the look was a success because it achieved exactly what we set out to do: create something that felt true to Amanda,” says Halpin.