“Angsty” Hair Is Reviving Tumblr-Era Beauty Trends

The past few years have been all about the sleek bun and perfect, Dyson Airwrapped-blowouts. While clean girl classics won’t be going anywhere, the new “angsty hair” trend is shaking up the beauty scene by giving it some much-needed edge.

“Stars are moving away from the basics and pushing the boundaries with colors and shapes,” says Lacy Bennett, hair colorist and stylist at LRN Beauty in New York City. “Angsty styles aren’t about following trends — they’re about doing whatever feels right in the moment.” Read on for the beauty movement that’s rebelling against tradition.

Angsty Hair Is Here

Angsty hair is about angst — that frenetic feeling of wanting to do something unpredictable and new. No wonder the angsty hair of yesteryear was defined by bedroom-cut bangs and Hot Topic hair dye.

“In the 2000s and 2010s, angsty hair often felt DIY — people were figuring things out on their own, which was part of the fun, but often led to choppier layers and high-contrast patterns for color,” says Bennett. Resources were limited, but the vibes were strong.

Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff Getty Images/Jon Kopaloff / Stringer 1 / 2

Today, celebrities’ hairstyles and colors — like Billie Eilish’s jellyfish cut and Chappell Roan’s signature Shakespearan red — are making statements on the red carpet for going against the grain and proving that new takes on the aesthetic have more versatility.

How To Embrace The Look

According to Bennett, there are variations of shags, pixies, and shaggy layers dominating trends, as well as the Tumblr-era hairstyles like the side bang and long black bob (which have been spotted on Keke Palmer and Rihanna, respectively). FKA Twigs, for another example, just debuted an inventive combination of braids and a mohawk for her EUSEXUA tour.

According to stylist Tiffanie Richards, colors like smoky lavender, sultry merlot, and powder blonde will be big. “Think the creative colors of the early 2000s but muted down a bit,” she says. Another prediction? “If we start to see the undercut make an appearance, I’ll say I told you so.”

Getty Images/DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor

Overall, however, the looks have one thing in common. “The best angsty cuts are the ones that break the mold,” says Bennett.

And if the resurgence of the Tumblr aesthetic is making your Millennial heart shake, know that you can sit this one out and let Gen Z have its turn with it. “These looks resurface because the trendsetters rocking them now possibly weren't old enough to rock them in the early 2000s,” says Christin Brown, celebrity hairstylist and founder of Full Spiral Salon. “The trends are not only celebrating those who remember the era, but are now carried on by the cool kids of this new generation. Love to see it.”