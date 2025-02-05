Hollywood’s biggest night in music can be many things — glamorous, star-studded, full of meme-able moments. But if there’s one thing the Grammys never are, it’s boring.

The major event always marks a celebration of artists’ creative work, but for the fashion and beauty girlies, it’s a time to lock in and get some major inspo. While viewers saw a range of looks, from messy updos to waist-length waves, one hairstyle in particular had a major presence. Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and Billie Eilish — stars artists known for their bold approach to style — stepped out sporting the edgy, avant-garde jellyfish haircut, marking its official return to the mainstream.

You might recall the name from when Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington briefly sported the style back in 2022. Now that these certifiably cool girls in music (and beyond) have given the controversial haircut a new life, stylists everywhere are about to see an uptick in requests.

Not sure where you stand yet on the rising trend? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the look.

What Is The Jellyfish Haircut?

Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor

Just as its moniker would suggest, the jellyfish haircut combines the elusive bob and a long flowing bottom layer. Think of the top half resembling the rounded head of the sea creature and the bottom one serving as its tentacles.

The striking, almost futuristic silhouette screams rebellious, so it’s not for the faint of heart. But, of course, Gaga, Cyrus, and Eilish have never been afraid to show up and show out with a statement look.

If you’re planning on committing to the artsy fashion-forward look, know there are plenty of different ways it can be interpreted and styled.

Jellyfish Haircut Inspo

While they sported similar styles at the Grammys, all three singers had a different take on the cut that made it their own. Cyrus, for one, went for a Y2K approach with chunky blonde highlights.

Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor

Gaga, meanwhile, had a futuristic vibe to her look with an ultra-black rich hue and micro bangs. Her bleached brows added to the otherworldly aesthetic.

Getty Images/Gilbert Flores / Contributor

On the other end of the spectrum, Eilish wore her more casual version in a loose ponytail tucked underneath a baseball cap.

Getty Images/Kevin Mazur / Contributor

In addition to the 2025 Grammy nominees, the jellyfish haircut has taken on many forms over the last few years. Last winter, style trailblazer Zendaya stepped out with a jellyfish cut of her own at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/ Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Getty Images/Edward Berthelot / Contributor

Her hair was bluntly cut at chest length and had longer strands in the front paired with chic micro bangs — proof you can make the mullet-like hairstyle your own.