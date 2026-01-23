The millennial pouf has re-entered the chat.

In the aughts, bumped ponies were *the* moment. Your favorite celebrities — Snooki, Paris Hilton, Lauren Conrad, Ashley Tisdale, even Beyoncé — all rocked some variation of an exaggerated lift at the crown. One company even thrived on the strength of that trend alone: Bump-Its, the plastic hair inserts that promised instant volume.

Fast-forward two decades, and slickbacks have become the default casual updo. The only problem? The ultra-flat, ultra-tight pony can feel a little too severe and unforgiving. Enter the modern revival of the bumped pony: the “Australian slickback.”

What Is An “Australian Slickback”?

On TikTok, the style usually starts with a standard middle-parted slickback. But the section behind your part isn’t pulled flat. Instead, the crown gets lifted with the end of a rat-tail comb for some subtle volume after being secured into a ponytail or bun. It’s business in the front, party in the back. The front stays crisp and gelled down, while the crown area is intentionally left with a slight bump.

Despite the name, the origin story is muddy at best. Many Australian TikTokers insist they’ve never heard of the term, while others say they see the style constantly. “I’m an Australian hairdresser and I have no idea what an Australian slickback is,” one user commented. Another countered, “I’ve seen plenty of people with the bumps, and I’ve been doing it for years.” Some theorize the “Aussie” label might stem from confusion with the cult-favorite hair care brand, even though the original creator — British TikToker @millyjsmith — didn’t use any of their products in her now-viral video. Is it a cultural export or an internet invention? At this point, even social media can’t decide.

Semantics aside, the style itself has come with its fair share of haters. “Why are we making our hair bumpy on PURPOSE?” one user chimed in. Another replied, “It looks like you forgot to finish it.” Someone else added, “Not me doing an Aussie slickback everyday without trying to.”

Still, the appeal is there. Traditional slickbacks can notoriously cause headaches and tug at strands if worn too tightly for too long — and this Aussie iteration alleviates some of that tension by loosening the crown. The style still looks pulled-together, with just enough lift to frame your face. And if you don’t feel like obsessively brushing out the bumps, you can always claim that you’re just following the trend.

How To Try The Look

Thankfully, you don’t need to dust off a Bump-It for this look. In fact, the hairstyle is — no surprise here — incredibly low-lift. All you need are your usual slickback tools: a brush, your favorite gel or hair mask, and a rat-tail comb. Plus, like any other slickback, it works best on day-two-to-four hair, which means you can stretch your washes without sacrificing your place in trying out a new TikTok trend.

Start with a center part and section off the front pieces. (You’ll want to save them for later.) Gather the back section into a ponytail — the messier, the better — and don’t apply any product. Just secure the pony in place. You might already see some bumps, but for extra volume, use the tail end of a comb or your fingers to gently pull at the crown. Remember: it should be a subtle pouf, not Snooki circa 2008.

Next, take the front pieces that you set aside and apply your slicking product. Brush these strands toward the back, then add them to the ponytail you’ve already made with a second elastic. At this point, you can pull it all into a bun or leave it hanging. The result? A no-fuss updo that’s sleek at the front and slightly lifted at the crown.

Basically, it’s the millennial pouf reborn — just more wearable.