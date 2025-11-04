Three words you thought you’d never read: slickbacks are out. Well, at least for November.

People on TikTok are ditching the gel in honor of “no slickback November,” a playful, month-long challenge that encourages beauty lovers to get creative with their day-four hair. Instead of defaulting to the tight bun that’s dominated social media for years, creators are letting their lengths breathe a little — no small feat when you’re several days post-wash and the urge to slick it back is stronger than ever. But that’s the whole idea.

The trend, coined by beauty influencer Joy Burnett last year, started as a tongue-in-cheek nod to “no shave November” but has since taken on a life of its own. Across TikTok, folks are documenting their “gel detoxes” with daily updates, showing everything from claw clip twists to fluffy pigtails on their hairstyle calendars.

Others, however, aren’t quite ready to part with the sleek look. One user commented under Burnett’s video from Oct. 31 (which now has 78K likes), “Slickbacks are a saving grace for me. I’ll live vicariously through you, I just can’t do it.” Another asked the very valid question: “Wait so how are we doing our hair for the gym?” Some even suggested an alternative: “No straightener November.”

Still, most agree that forgoing slickbacks for the month feels like a collective exhale — a small act of rebellion against perfection fatigue. Plus, it’s a fun way to experiment with fresh hairstyles and rediscover the ones you forgot. Most of all, it has legit benefits for your hair health.

“No Slickback November” Benefits

At first glance, the trend might seem like just another viral excuse to switch up your look — but according to Burnett, it isn’t only about aesthetic experimentation. In one video, she shows off her frayed, overworked ends, revealing the toll that all the daily tension and gel had taken on her curls.

“After no slickback November last year, my hair was so unbelievably healthy and my hairline looked phenomenal,” Burnett said in the post. “And that was only after not doing slickbacks for one month.”

Experts and creators alike have pointed out that constant tension from tight styles can cause hair breakage, thinning edges, and even traction alopecia if left unchecked. Add in alcohol-based gels, product buildup, and the lack of scalp airflow on wet hair, and it’s no wonder so many people are finding little bald patches on their scalp or brittle baby hairs around their temples.

Really, the challenge isn’t anti-slickback — it’s just pro-hair health. By giving your hair a month off from being shellacked and brushed into oblivion, the result is softer, rested, smoother strands. And, according to Burnett, “the month of November is a good [time for a] cleanse because I go into the new year with fabulous hair.”

No-Tension Hairstyle Ideas

The goal with going slickback-free for a month is to give your hairline a break from all that tension while still feeling cute and put-together. Which means, it’s time to loosen up — literally.

Try swapping your tight bun for a barrette twist, the ’90s staple that Hailey Bieber brought back into the spotlight. Or, embrace your natural volume with a fluffy ponytail, secured with silk scrunchies instead of elastics to avoid breakage. Other hair accessories can help, too — think wide headbands, claw clips, and satin scarves to hold your strands back without the strain of a slickback. And if you’re on your last wash day, lean into it: play up the texture and let a few pieces fall loose à la Pamela Anderson’s signature curly updo.

By the end of the month, your scalp, edges, and ends will thank you. Plus, who knows? You might find a new lazy day hairstyle that deserves a permanent spot in your rotation.