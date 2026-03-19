Remember that whole male- versus female-gaze makeup debate that took over social media? It started as a standoff about aesthetics — the barely-there, clean-girl look versus editorial, avant-garde beauty — but it quickly cracked open a Pandora’s box about who makeup is actually worn for.

Lately, the answer seems to be: anyone — and everyone — who wants to do more. After a strong showing of smoky eyes and lacquered lips at fashion month, makeup content has jumped 38%, according to a report by @databutmakeitbeauty. People on TikTok are actually buying eyeshadow palettes and using them (unheard of, TBH), signaling a shift away from skin care-centric routines toward something louder, more expressive, and less concerned with looking flattering.

Because the point of makeup was never to get it “right.” As much as it sounds like a participation-award speech, beauty has always been about having fun. Somewhere between the 2016 YouTube baking tutorials and the rise of minimalist everything, that spirit got lost. Now, these 10 creators and makeup artists are bringing it back. From full-throttle special effects transformations to facial rhinestones and studs, they’re not following trends — they’re making their own. Ahead, meet the avant-garde makeup stars of Bustle’s 2026 Beauty Icon Awards.

The Face Tape Enthusiast: Dee Carrion

Follow: @deemakeupart

Followers: 126,000

If you don’t know Dee Carrion by name, you’ve definitely seen her glam all over your feed. As Doechii’s go-to makeup artist, she helped turn face tape into an accessory, something to highlight instead of hide. But that’s just one part of her signature. Carrion’s work is known for blending celebrity glam with something more experimental — graphic eyes, flashes of metallic, and editorial details like brows that connect into baby hairs. Whether she’s working with Ayo Edebiri or Chappell Roan, there’s always a twist in the mix — a shift in blush placement, an unexpected texture, or an extra swipe of liner that makes you do a double take.

The It Girl Whisperer: Jake Dupont

Follow: @jake__dupont

Followers: 14,900

Model turned makeup artist Jake Dupont has seen both sides of the glam process, and it shows up in her work. Precise lines give way to smoky, model-off-duty pigment, while her skin stays fresh and softly powdered. Her signature swan-like eyeshadow feels straight off a Gucci runway and taps into the current obsession with elongated, dragged-out eyes. Glam goddesses like PinkPantheress and Julia Fox keep her on speed dial for good reason: Dupont makes avant-garde makeup look intuitive and wearable — more cool, less try-hard.

The Neon Lover: Anya Tisdale

Follow: @anya.tisdale

Followers: 157,000

Anya Tisdale’s makeup looks like it could be straight out of Euphoria in the best way possible. With bubblegum pink blush and neon shadow combos, she’s proving that neutral palettes should step aside. (You can also thank her for the cake makeup trend, where she literally lights candles on her face, which tells you exactly how far she’s willing to push a look.) At a time when people are moving away from predictable makeup, her work feels right in step — vibrant, fresh, and way more fun to scroll through.

The Color Combo Queen: Aiofe Cullen

Follow: @aoifeartist

Followers: 172,000

Aoife Cullen treats makeup like a color wheel with no wrong answers. On her page, neon pink brows sit next to lilac contacts, red-orange blush gets paired with indigo eyeshadow, and even pastel lips are pushed to full saturation. The Irish-born, London-based MUA pulls inspiration from different beauty eras, runways, and color theory itself, though together it reads more like instinct than formula. There’s an offbeat quality to her combinations that just makes them stick. Her work would feel just as at home on Tumblr as it does on Instagram now — meaning it’s the kind of makeup you save, revisit, and don’t want to lose the link to.

The A-List Shapeshifter: Raoul Alejandre

Follow: @raoulalejandre

‌Followers: 228,000

Every editorial makeup artist needs a solid foundation in the basics, and Raoul Alejandre isn’t afraid to flex his range. Whether he’s doing soft, satin-matte glam on Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Demi Moore, or Angelina Jolie, or putting Zendaya in a melon-toned eye, his work never feels like an artist on autopilot. He pulls things back or pushes them further, without losing sight of what makes a look land. A true heavyweight in the beauty world, Alejandre’s influence stretches across red carpets, campaigns, and runways — making him one of the most in-demand MUAs today.

The Editorial Eye Specialist: Kauv Onazh

Follow: @topkuhnt

Followers: 18,100

What do Julia Fox, Tinashe, Doechii, and Trisha Paytas have in common? They’re all part of the “Top Girl” army, Kauv Onazh’s ever-growing roster of muses. For her celebrity clients, the look gets more dialed back — think a smudge of color on the lids paired with sculpted contour. But when her own face becomes the canvas, that’s when things get experimental. From insect-inspired eye makeup to feathered lashes that fan out past her lid, Onazh is proving that beauty doesn’t always have to be pretty.

The Y2K Diva: Sophia Sinot

Follow: @sophiasinot

Followers: 353,000

Sophia Sinot isn’t drawing from nostalgia just for the sake of it: she knows exactly which Y2K details are going to hit and when. Take Zara Larsson’s viral November show look: rhinestoned star decals and hot pink blush, a nod to Beyoncé’s 2006 BET Awards glam. Her other references aren’t random, either: “Christina Aguilera, RuPaul’s Drag Race, and Barbie,” as Sinot previously told Bustle. Now that she’s back working with Larsson for the stateside leg of the tour this spring, expect more sunset shadows, body glitter, and CD-era pop star glam.

The Makeup Maximalist: Rowi Singh

Follow: @rowisingh

‌Followers: 470,000

For Rowi Singh, less isn’t more. The Indian-Australian creator specializes in what she calls “man-repellent makeup” — maximalist looks that pull from retro Bollywood glam, couture, and her own South Asian heritage. Stud and chrome accents show up across her tutorials, giving everything a futuristic, grunge edge — even her Diwali-inspired glam. But it’s not just about the final result with Singh. Spend five minutes on her page and you’ll pick up something new, whether it’s how to create a “chrome skin suit” or map out one of her signature floral eyeshadow designs — there’s no gatekeeping here.

The Cosplay Queen: Eleanor Barnes

Follow: @snitchery

‌Followers: 1.5 million

Eleanor Barnes is the person you’d want at a Halloween party — the guest who actually commits to a character. Except, she does it all the time. Red carpets included. She’s walked premieres in complete cosplay mode, as a Demogorgon from Stranger Things and a haunted puppet for Five Nights at Freddy’s. But what made her take off in the first place was focusing her videos on the shoulders-up. Unlike other cosplayers, who lean on costumes, Barnes (better known as @snitchery to her over 1 million followers) lets her makeup speak for itself, whether it’s Danny Phantom, SpongeBob, or the Powerpuff Girls. It’s what got her all the way to the Oscars, where she also proved she can switch into soft glam without skipping a beat.

The SFX Chameleon: Alexis Stone

Follow: @thealexisstone

Followers: 1.4 million

Earlier this month, the internet briefly convinced itself that Jim Carrey had been replaced by a body double at the César Awards. The theory took off after the actor looked “different,” then escalated when Alexis Stone posted images of a hyper-realistic Carrey mask, fueling the rumor even further. Of course, it was actually Carrey on stage — but the fact that people believed it says everything about Stone’s work. The special effects artist-slash-drag queen is known for transformations that feel almost too convincing (sometimes uncanny), but it’s that penchant for spectacle that’s landed him as a regular guest at fashion month, where he’s appeared in front rows as everyone from Jack Nicholson and Lana Del Rey to Miranda Priestly. As for who’s next, the line between makeup and performance art is sure to get blurred.