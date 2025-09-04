Any casual Disney fan will say they love the princesses, like Snow White, Tiana, Cinderella, and Jasmine — but true stans also have a soft spot for the villains.

If Maleficent speaks to you, then you’ll want to check out the Disney Villains Collection from Bath & Body Works. The spellbinding line, which is officially available as of Sept. 3, is filled with spellbinding scents, candles, and body care that’ll turn your home into an enchanted castle — just in time for spooky season.

The Disney Villains Collection

The Disney Villains Collection celebrates two iconic characters from the dark side: the Evil Queen from Snow White and Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty. Each fragrance channels their signature energy — mysterious, dramatic, and just a little dangerous — through notes that evoke misty forests and enchanted castles. One spritz is all it takes to summon their magical auras.

The Evil Queen-inspired fragrance blends notes of dark red apple, wicked pear, and vanilla suede for a perfume that’s sweet, alluring, and dreamy — just like a forbidden orchard. The hint of vanilla, inspired by Snow White’s deep sleep, adds an enchanting layer, while the pear evokes a crisp bite.

The Maleficent-inspired fragrance, on the other hand, contains an olfactory brew of sinister plum, midnight berries, and mystical woods. There are also black tea, strawberry, and raspberry notes, which sit alongside cedarwood and a warming cashmere musk. Together, the scent is rich, fruity, and bewitching.

Bewitched Body Care

If you’re enchanted by these scents, you’ll be happy to know that they’re also available in body care — so you can envelop yourself in the aromas from head to toe, and even around your home, with candles, lotions, lip care, laundry essentials, and more. Imagine an Evil Queen 3-wick candle burning as you binge scary movies on a stormy night — such a fall vibe.

Also available in the collection are juicy lip glosses, themed cosmetic bags, and fragrance plug-ins, as well as some serious swag like a horned body care tray that’ll hold your lotions, fragrance mists, and antibacterial gels. Suddenly, the end of summer doesn’t seem so bad.

Shop The Collection

Spritz this fragrance mist — spiked with woody notes and juicy plum — for an autumnal refresh or to layer with your go-to fall perfume.

If the Evil Queen scent is more your speed, snag the vanilla-meets-apple-and-pear blend for your fragrance collection.

Sure, the red apple, vanilla suede, and pear aromas are appealing — but this 3-wick candle also features the coolest packaging that doubles as Halloween decor.

Why not add a Maleficent-themed lip gloss to your makeup bag?