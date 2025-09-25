Long-standing Bath & Body Works fans may already have their go-to scents on lock. Back in the day, I was a Cucumber Melon girly while most of my friends leaned towards Sweet Pea or Warm Vanilla Sugar. And though the classics are, well, classic for a reason, the brand continually launches new scents to add to your personal collection. The latest? A modern gourmand called Touch of Gold that will add a Midas touch to your body care routine.

The fragrance is officially available on the Bath & Body Works site as of Sept. 25, after a soft launch via TikTok shop on Sept. 22. According to the brand, the fragrance blends orange blossom, creamy tonka, and gilded blackberry into a luxe mix of floral, spiced, and fruity notes that feel empowering in every form.

And the scent is available in every form — including fan-favorite products like fragrance mists, hand soap, eau de parfum, hand sanitizer, body butter, plus plenty more. Translation: You can have this smell engulfing your body and your home if you so please. Even better, mini sizes of your faves are an option too, in case you want a TSA-friendly version of the newness for your on-the-go needs. Catch me with a hand sanitizer in literally every single purse I own. And don’t worry, the beloved 3-wick candles are also ready for purchase in the powerful scent. Score.

If you’re already committed to your signature perfume, that doesn’t mean you have to shy away from trying out Touch of Gold. In fact, layering is all the rage in fragrance — take Gigi Hadid, who mixes two perfumes, or Selena Gomez, who just released scents specifically made for layering. Basically, when it comes to fragrance — the more, the merrier.

Try pairing the Touch of Gold body butter with your current go-to body oil, or spritzing the room spray on top of your comforter that’s freshly washed with your holy grail detergent. Or lean into the “weird girl” fragrance trend by pairing it with a contrasting smell.

Of course, you can stick to the classic approach and go all-in, layering it across every step of your routine — from hand soap to shimmer mist — so its golden scent lingers all day. Consider Touch of Gold the ultimate “choose your own” olfactory adventure.