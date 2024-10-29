The Bath & Body Works Holiday Shop Is Officially Open

Although Halloween is still on the horizon, some folks’ minds are already set on the holiday season. So really, the giving season is basically here.

If you’re already making your list, you might want to consider making a pit stop at Bath & Body Works — because not only is their 2024 Holiday Shop open for business, but the store’s wide array of offerings has a perfect gift for every loved one in your life.

When in doubt, a candle is always a crowd-pleaser that brings the most delicious and calming aromas into any home. A few seasonal cult faves from the retailer include Vanilla Bean Noel, The Perfect Christmas, Strawberry Snowflakes, and Winter (to name just a few).

You can pick from much more besides candles, though: Alongside luxe gift bags and purses, you can now snag curated gift sets of body care and fragrance essentials in some of the most-loved scents, like A Thousand Wishes or Warm Vanilla Sugar.

Below, find just 10 of the best holiday-ready gifts to shop from Bath & Body Works.

1. For The Gourmand Candle Collector

If the aroma of delicious baked goods gets you (and your loved ones) in the holiday spirit, Merry Cookie is a go-to candle that’ll have your space smelling like the real thing.

2. For The Everything Shower Lover

Gift your BFF body care essentials and a matching fragrance mist with the Champagne Toast Gift Set, which features everything they need all in the same sparkling scent.

3. For The Luxe Hand Soap Aficionado

For those who are obsessed with hand soaps from Bath & Body Works, these refillable dispensers are a gorgeous gift that will elevate any home (and the Tortoiseshell print is so chic).

4. For The Wallflower Obsessed

You know that friend of yours whose home is filled with B&BW scent diffusers? They’ll absolutely fall in love with this seasonal Wallflowers Fragrance Plug that doubles as colorful decor.

5. For The Bearded Man In Your Life

This Men's Grooming Kit comes with deliciously scented basics that’ll upgrade your bearded pal’s self-care routine.

6. For The Lavender Loving Romantic

Lavender is one of the most beloved notes in the world of fragrance — and for good reason. Candles with the dreamy aroma, like Bath & Body Works’ Lavender & Pine, can create a sense of calm on even the most chaotic day.

7. For The Lush Body Cream Fan

Winter is dry skin season — which is why a moisturizing staple, like the Platinum Daily Nourishing Body Lotion, will always be appreciated.

8. For The Total Wellness Warrior

If someone in your life is all about wellness, the aromatherapy-powered Eucalyptus Spearmint Gift Box Set — which includes a candle, a soap bar, and shower steamers — is an easy pick.

9. For The Coquette Girl On-The-Go

For the girlies in your life who are in their coquette era, this pretty pink chrome Metallic Bow Wristlet will fit all of their tiniest essentials.

10. For The Classic Candle Enthusiast

A seasonal candle — like the cult-adored Fresh Balsam — is an excellent stocking stuffer that brings the wintery aroma of fresh pine trees into any space.